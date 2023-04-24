With Apple set to announce iPadOS 17 during its WWDC23 event in June you might be forgiven for wondering whether your existing iPad will support the new hotness. The chances are that you're good to go, but there will be some iPadOS 16 devices that won't make the jump to Apple's latest tablet operating system.

We've been hearing conflicting reports about which iPhones will be able to install iOS 17, but the story has been a relatively consistent one for iPad owners. We'd already been told to expect a handful of iPads to lose support for iPadOS 17 and now a new report appears to back that up.

The OG iPad Pro is out, it seems

Following claims that some iPads would not get iPadOS 17, a new report by iPhoneSoft appears to confirm as much. The report claims that a source at Apple confirmed that iPadOS 17 won't come to three specific iPads.

If that source is correct, the fifth-gen iPad as well as the 1st-gen iPad Pro in both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch configurations will be stuck on iPadOS 16. They won't be offered the iPadOS 17 update at all.

As 9to5Mac notes, iPhoneSoft did correctly predict that Apple wouldn't give iOS 16 to the iPhone 6s or the original iPhone SE, so there's precedent for these kinds of reports being accurate.

It's important to remember that even if those iPads don't get iPadOS 17 support, they'll still likely continue to receive critical security updates as part of special iPadOS 16.x releases.

Apple is expected to announce iPadOS 17 during its WWDC23 event but then put it through a months-long beta program. If Apple follows its own release cadence we can expect that iPadOS 17 will be released to the public in or around September.

The iPadOS 17 update won't be the only software Apple shows off in June, either. The iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV will all also get their own big new software updates at the same time. We also expect Apple to announce the Reality Pro headset, while a 15-inch MacBook Air seems likely as well.