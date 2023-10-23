Amazon EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $56 $83 Save $27 This quality AirPod alternative is now available on Amazon for just $56, giving you a massive $33 saving on EarFun's Air Pro 3 earbuds $56 at Amazon

Good quality sound at a great price, that's what many of use want when it comes to listening to music when out and about. Why pay more for AirPods when you can get premium sound for an affordable price with features such as noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and up to 45 hours of playtime? That's the case with EarFun's recently released Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds which are now discounted by a massive 33 per cent right now.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm audio chip and supporting aptX Adaptive Audio, EarFun's Air Pro 3 feature 11mm dynamic drivers of wool composite construction which produce a premium sound experience. Offering up to 9 hours of playback and an additional 36 hours via the charging case, you'll be covered by sound for 3 long-haul flights and the time it takes to get through customs. A ten-minute charge via USB-C will give you 2 hours of playback and the charging case also supports wireless charging, so there's no excuse for being stranded with no tunes.

With EarFun's QuietSmart 2.0 noise-canceling technology, you can choose to eliminate sounds up to 43dB or adjust the level of noise cancelation, so you can hear the surrounding environment. With not 2, not 4, but 6 built-in microphones and support for Qualcomm's CVC 8.0 technology, the earbuds will pick up your voice and remove unwanted environmental noise such as cars or wind. Depending on your choice of music, you might want to adjust the sound to suit rock, R&B, or perhaps classical music, and you'll be glad to learn that there is a companion app available to download on the Play Store which includes a 10-band EQ to switch genres and tweak bass levels.

Many of us have a phone and a tablet, and having to manually unpair and pair with earbuds can be a chore. Thanks to support for both Bluetooth 5.3 and Seamless Multipoint Connection, you can pair the Air Pro 3 earbuds with two devices and switch between them as you wish. This means you can be watching a movie on your tablet and switch the connection to your phone if there's a call incoming with a couple of taps, skipping the hassle of repairing the devices.

Usually priced at $83, you can snag EarFun's Air Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for just $56 right now and save a handy 33 percent off RRP.