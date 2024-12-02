When it comes to Black Friday deals, one of the best we saw this year was $75 off the PlayStation 5 , bringing the price of the console down to the lowest it has ever been. And while that deal is still going on for Cyber Monday, if you already have a PlayStation 5 console (or took advantage of this deal to pick one up ) you're going to need some games .

Fortunately, some of the best PS5 games are now on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for rock bottom prices. Most of these titles are for physical disc versions of these games, which means, unlike the digitally focused Switch deals we saw last week, they will likely go out of stock quickly. Here are some of my picks for the best PS5 game deals currently available.

Elden Ring on disc is just $19 at Wal-Mart

One of the best RPGs of all time can be yours for the cost of a movie ticket

elden ring cover
Elden Ring

RPG
Action
Top Critic Rating: 95/100 Critics Recommend: 98%
Released
February 25, 2022
Publisher(s)
Bandai Namco Entertainment , From Software
$19 at Walmart

If you buy just one PS5 game for Cyber Monday, let it be Elden Ring. This expansive RPG won several Game of the Year awards when it was first released in 2022, and the game may be going for a repeat in 2024 as its recently released DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has made history, becoming the first DLC to be nominated for a Game of the Year award. If you haven't jumped into the magical realm of the Lands Between, now is your chance to do it for the lowest price I've ever seen.

Other PS5 game deals

Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and more are deeply discounted

marvels-spider-man-2-4
PlayStation

Though the Elden Ring deal is certainly the best deal out of the bunch, there are plenty of other big discounts to be had on some of the best games in the PS5's library, including Spider-Man 2, Game of the Year nomineee Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Astro Bot and more. Here are my picks for the best game deals:

marvel-s-spider-man-2-tag-page-cover-art.jpg
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 97%
Released
October 20, 2023
Developer(s)
Insomniac Games
Publisher(s)
Sony Interactive Entertainment
$40 at Target
final-fantasy-vii-rebirth-box-art.jpg
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Critics Recommend: 99%
Released
February 29, 2024
Developer(s)
Square Enix
Publisher(s)
Square Enix
OpenCritic Rating
Mighty
$40 at Amazon $40 at Walmart $40 at Best Buy
Astro Bot Tag Page Cover Art
Astro Bot

Top Critic Rating: 95/100 Critics Recommend: 99%
Released
September 6, 2024
Developer(s)
Team Asobi
Publisher(s)
Sony Interactive Entertainment
$50 at Walmart $50 at Best Buy
StarWarsJediSurvivorCoverTag
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 89%
Released
April 28, 2023
Developer(s)
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher(s)
Electronic Arts
$20 at Best Buy
Astro Bot wears a Kratos costume
