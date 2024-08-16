Key Takeaways Android launchers are a staple of the platform, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

For fans of home screen customization, third-party launchers are your best friend.

Some launchers focus on simplicity, others are purpose-built for gaming, and still others try something else entirely.

Third-party home screen launchers are one of the oldest and most useful staples of the Android operating system. In short, they're apps that provide an alternative take on the main app-launching interface, and they often feature an extensive suite of options for customization lovers.

Part of what makes home screen launchers such a robust solution is their interoperability -- regardless of whether you're rocking a Samsung Galaxy, a Google Pixel, or another Android-based brand entirely, you can download and install a diverse set of launchers, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

I've been using various launchers for a number of years now, and many of my favorite options are thankfully still being developed and actively supported. Here are the particular Android launchers that rise up above all the rest, or otherwise stand out to me.

Related 5 upgrades that'd make Android 15 the perfect mobile OS for me Android is a mature operating system, but there's plenty more I'd love to see added to the platform.

1 Nova Launcher

One of the most iconic launchers to ever be released

Nova Launcher / Pocket-lint

By far, the most well-known third-party Android home screen solution has got to be Nova Launcher. It's been around for seemingly forever, and it's absolutely filled to the brim with customization options.

If you're a fan of tweaking every corner of your phone's home screen, app drawer, folders, icons, and more, then Nova Launcher absolutely delivers the goods. I personally go for an app drawer that separates my games from the rest of my installed software library, and have it set to maximum information density.

Nova Launcher A customizable staple of the third-party Android launcher scene. See at Google Play Store

Nova Launcher is free to download on the Google Play Store, with an optional 'Prime' in-app purchase to unlock all functions.

Related 5 Android widgets that I simply can't live without Whenever I setup a new Android phone, I always find myself adding these widgets to my home screen before any others.

2 Niagara Launcher

A unique take on the home screen, and one that feels incredibly fluid during use

Peter Huber / Pocket-lint

Niagara Launcher might just be my favorite of them all. Unlike most launchers, which stick with the basic grid-of-apps home screen paradigm, Niagara isn't afraid to try something new. Thankfully, the resulting product is an absolute resounding success.

The concept is simple: you pin your favorite apps to a vertical list on your home screen, and you quickly access the rest of your installed apps via a scroll bar. The real magic lies in the fact that widgets are supported and somehow feel perfectly at home here, and the beautiful animations and interface design are the cherry on top. It can take a few minutes to get used to the gesture workflow, but once you do, you'll be flying through the interface at record speed.

Niagara Launcher A unique and delightful reimagining of the Android home screen. See at Google Play Store

Niagara Launcher is free to download from the Google Play Store, with a 'Pro' in-app purchase needed to unlock some functions.

3 Microsoft Launcher

If you're a big user of Microsoft services, then this one's for you

Microsoft / Pocket-lint

These days, Microsoft no longer releases its own Android-based hardware, but the company's native launcher is still supported on third-party devices. The launcher performs well, is fairly well-refined, and has decent options when it comes to the world of home screen tweaking.

As you'd expect, Microsoft Launcher ties in heavily with various Microsoft services, including Start, Copilot, Bing daily wallpapers, and more. It may be a far cry from the days of Windows Phone and Windows Mobile, but that's neither here nor there.

Microsoft Launcher A full-fledged Android launcher from the makers of Windows. See at Google Play Store

Microsoft Launcher is free to download from the Google Play Store.

Related 6 reasons to enable ultra-wideband on your Android phone right now You're probably familiar with Bluetooth for connectivity, but Android's recent UWB development is on another level. Here's why you should enable it.

4 Lawnchair 14

Marrying a basic and clean Android experience with a sprinkling of more advanced features

David Sn / Pocket-lint

Lawnchair has been around on the Android scene for quite some time, but its latest release -- Lawnchair 14 -- is currently still in beta. If you're running an Android phone that has a heavily modified software skin on top, such as Samsung's One UI, then Lawnchair is an excellent way to unlock a more Pixel-like experience.

Even with its simplicity, there are plenty of customization options here to sink your teeth into. The launcher even comes with its own take on Google's At a Glance widget, infusing the experience with extra options and preferences.

Lawnchair 14 A streamlined and Pixel-like Android launcher that ads a flair of tweakable settings.

The latest beta release for Lawnchair 14 can be downloaded as an .apk file from the developer's website.

Related How TouchWiz evolved into One UI: The Story of Samsung's Android Interface A history of Samsung's intuitive user interface spanning generations of Galaxy phones from the S1 to the latest S24

5 Launcher 10

Windows Phone may be dead, but its core interface lives on through Android

nfwebdev / Pocket-lint

No, I still haven't gotten over Microsoft's unceremonious exit from the mobile phone market, and I know I'm not the only one with nostalgia for live tiles and the Metro design language. Thankfully, Launcher 10 is here to scratch that lingering itch, by bridging the gap between the interfaces of both Windows 10 Mobile and Android.

There's not a lot going on here from a customization standpoint, but the launcher does give you granular control over the look and feel of the tiles themselves. In true Windows Phone fashion, a simple swipe will take you over to an alphabetic list of all your apps, and the home screen tiles can be arranged and resized to your liking.

Launcher 10 A nostalgic trip down memory lane for those of us that loved the Windows Phone user interface. See at Google Play Store

Launcher 10 can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store, with an optional in-app purchase to remove ads and unlock additional functions.

6 Beacon Game Launcher

A retro game launcher for emulation that's a joy to navigate through

Nerds Take Over / Pocket-lint

There are tons of solutions out there when it comes to retro game emulation on Android, but my personal favorite is Beacon Game Launcher. It's an attractive front-end interface that piggybacks off of your already installed emulator apps.

The user experience has been optimized for landscape orientation and for wireless game controller input, and the entire experience is streamlined and user-friendly. The launcher will automatically scrape for game cover art and additional metadata, which it then presents beautifully on screen.

Beacon A visually pleasing front-end for all your retro gaming needs. See at Google Play Store

Beacon Game Launcher is free to download from the Google Play Store.