There is plenty for gamers to look forward to in 2023 and PlayStation is keen to make sure that it builds the hype ahead of a big 12 months for the brand. Now it's shared a new promo video to show some of the games we can expect to be playing throughout the year.

With Sony already set to launch the PlayStation VR2 in February there is a lot of attention on the games that the company and its partners will launch this year. But while some of the games that PlayStation chose to highlight in this lengthy video are indeed VR games, most of them aren't. Which is good because not everyone will rush out to spend big on that headset.

The new PlayStation video was accompanied by a webpage that highlights the 23 most exciting games coming to the platform in 2023. "From innovative indies to cutting-edge blockbusters, check out the most exciting games set to land on PS5 in the coming year," Sony says, before getting down to business.

There are a lot of games highlighted with some notable additions being Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor. But there are so many that you should absolutely check out the video above to get a feel for what you might be picking up this year.

Alongside the arrival of a new PlayStation VR2 headset, we might soon see new PS5 bundles as well. Leaks show that new bundles with two DualSense controllers are in the offing, with Sony apparently more confident than ever that its two-year-long stock shortages are finally coming to an end.

The PS5 has suffered from stock shortages since its introduction thanks to COVID-19 manufacturing issues and wider parts shortages, but things are finally starting to look more positive for those yet to upgrade from their PS4. PlayStation will no doubt hope that, for those people, this 2023 slate of titles is enough to loosen those purse strings.