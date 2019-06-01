Is your phone PIN "1234"? No? What about "0000"? Believe it or not, these are two of the most popular phone passcodes people use.

Tarah Wheeler, a cybersecurity expert, revealed the 20 most common PINs used by mobile phone users to secure their devices. The data was compiled in 2019 by an InfoSec expert via the SANS Institute.

Then, in 2020, a German-American team of IT security researchers investigated the most common four-digit and six-digit PINS and presented the results at the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy.

These results might be a few years old now, but human behaviour is slow to change, so chances are that it's as valid today as it was then.

Here's a look at all their findings, plus how to change your PIN on iOS and Android devices.

Most popular mobile phone PINs

Tara Wheeler and the SANS Insititute's findings

According to Wheeler, 26 per cent of all phones are cracked with these 20 four-digit passcodes:

1234

1111

0000

1212

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

9999

3333

5555

6666

1122

1313

8888

4321

2001

1010

IT security researchers' findings

Philipp Markert, Daniel Bailey, and Professor Markus Durmuth from the Horst Gortz Institute for IT Security at Ruhr-Universität Bochum conducted a study jointly with Dr. Maximilian Golla from the Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy in Bochum and Professor Adam Aviv from the George Washington University. They found the 10-most popular four-digit pins as well as the 10-most popular six-digit pins.

Common four-digit PINs

1234

0000

2580

1111

5555

5683

0852

2222

1212

1998

Common six-digit PINs

123456

654321

111111

000000

123123

666666

121212

112233

789456

159753

While many of these make sense, some of them are real head-scratchers, such as the "1004" one toward the top of the list. Why that sequence?

It's certainly an enlightening look into people and their PIN choices - and if your passcode is on the list, we suggest changing it now.

Unsplash

How to change your mobile phone PIN

If your PIN is on the above list, you should be concerned about the vulnerability of your device. You should immediately change your passcode.

iOS device

Go to Settings on your iPhone, then do the following: On an iPhone with Face ID: Tap Face ID and Passcode.

On an iPhone with a Home button: Tap Touch ID and Passcode. Tap Turn Passcode On or Change Passcode. You can enter a four or six-digit number. But there are other passcode options, like a custom alphanumeric code. Enter your passcode again to confirm it and activate it.

For more instructions, see Apple's help guides here and here.

Android device

Open your device's Settings app. Tap Security & location (or tap Security). To pick a kind of screen lock, tap Screen lock. If you’ve already set a lock, you’ll need to enter your PIN, pattern, or password. Tap the screen lock option you’d like to use. In this case, it's PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions. You can enter four or more numbers. Longer PINs tend to be more secure.

For more instructions, see Google's help guide here.