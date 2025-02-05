Summary There's nothing quite as satisfying as accessing or receiving something entirely for free.

Luckily, there are a number of excellent apps out there that provide freebies and access to cost-free content.

These are my picks of the best apps for getting entirely free stuff.

I can't speak on behalf of anyone else, but, personally, free stuff always tickles my fancy. In today's recurring payment-based economy, I take any and all opportunities to save money and reduce my subscription plan footprint by as much as humanly possible.

If you find yourself speaking my language, then this list is for you: each one of these apps is worth its weight in gold, offering free media streaming , community gift receiving opportunities, and more. Read on to uncover an entire world of app-centric frugality.

1 Kanopy

Stream motion pictures without ever spending a dime

Kanopy Kanopy is an application that lets you rent and stream video content for free using your library card, with tons of music-themed media available. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Kanopy is an excellent video streaming service that provides access to thousands of free films. The app works by having you punch in your public library card or college credentials, unlocking access to a diverse catalog of content. Documentaries, foreign movies, feature films, and more can all be streamed through the app. Best of all, Kanopy is available across any and all platforms -- including on most smart TVs .

Related I need these totally 90s apps back on my PC immediately We've waited long enough, Microsoft: Windows Movie Maker and MSN Messenger deserve a Windows 11 repatriation.

2 Libby

Digitally access a library's worth of literary works

Rent eBooks and audiobooks at no cost using your library card, in the same way you'd check out a book from your local library. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Much like with Kanopy, Libby works by having you enter your public library card number into its database. Once set up, the app populates itself with a vast assortment of ebooks and audiobooks , which can be digitally rented free of charge. Libby has no additional strings attached -- its interface is well-designed, and you'll never have to dish out any cash to read or listen to a book via the service.

In addition to iOS, iPadOS, and Android availability, Libby can also be downloaded on Kindle Fire tablets via the Amazon App Store. Web browser support for Mac and PC is also available, but unfortunately, it isn't possible to read your Libby books on a dedicated eReader at the moment. If you happen to be the proud owner of an E Ink-clad Minimal Phone or Boox Palma 2 , however, then you'll be able to reap the benefits of ePaper.

Related 5 e-reader apps that are secretly way better than Kindle Tired of the same old e-reader apps offered by big tech giants? Consider trying out one of these excellent indie offerings instead.

3 BuyNothing

Sharing is caring, and the environment will thank you

BuyNothing BuyNothing is an app that makes it easy to give away, share, and gift free items to other people within your community. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

BuyNothing is an application that's designed to foster inter-community gifting and item recycling. You can think of the service as similar to Facebook Marketplace , Craigslist, or Kijiji, but with a focus on payment-free transactions. Rather than wastefully throwing out belongings that are no longer of use, users can opt to donate their old items to a new home. In other words, BuyNothing can save you money while keeping the environment free of landfill waste in the process.

A number of other apps are available which provide similar functionality. Aside from BuyNothing, some other popular options include Free Stuff, Freebie Alerts, and Freecycle.

4 Tubi

Over-the-top content streaming doesn't have to be costly

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

Tubi is an over-the-top streaming service which is entirely free and available across all major platforms. If you're tired of Netflix et al. increasing prices on a regular basis, then Tubi is the perfect remedy. The app provides a guide-like interface for selecting and sifting through live content channels, and there's a treasure trove of shows and movies available to watch on demand.

If you're looking for inspiration on what to watch next, then Tubi's 'most popular TV shows' web portal is the place to be. The service also has a growing list of original programming you won't find anywhere else, which is aggregated on the 'Tubi Originals' section of the site.

Related New Android phone? Download these apps first Android hosts a massive catalogue of high-quality mobile apps -- here are the ones I immediately download on every new Droid I set up.

5 Google Opinion Rewards

Answer short surveys and receive PayPal funds

Google Opinion Rewards Google Opinion Rewards is an app that lets you fill out short surveys in exchange for free Google Play credit or PayPal compensation. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

If you're looking to make a little extra cash during your downtime -- say, when you're in an elevator or waiting in a long lineup -- then Google Opinion Rewards has you covered. This app, which was created by the Google Surveys team, surfaces short mini surveys on a regular basis. Upon completion of each survey, you collect small amounts of Google Play Store credit or PayPal credit, corresponding to whether you're running the app on an Android phone or an iPhone.

Most questionnaires typically take less than 20 seconds to complete, and you can get a return of up to $1 for each submitted survey. In terms of privacy, Google says that "your answers are aggregated and shared with the market researcher who wrote the survey questions." If you don't mind sharing anonymized analytics with third parties, then Google Opinion Rewards is an excellent tool for bolstering your Play Store funds or your PayPal balance.