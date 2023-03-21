8bitdo has been making excellent games controllers, mostly based on retro classics, for years. However, it has never had the official stamp of approval from Apple - until now.

It now has a selection of wireless controllers that officially support Apple devices - something fans of the brand have requested repeatedly. This list is small for now, but will expand in time, we understand, but they have each been confirmed to work with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS, so you can use them when playing Apple Arcade games and other MFi-supported App Store games.

You just need to ensure your Apple device is up-to-date too, as the 8bitdo controllers (which we list below) will only work if you have the respective operating systems installed: iOS 16.3 or above, iPadOS 16.3 or above, and macOS 13.2 or above.

You also need to update the specific 8bitdo controller's firmware. This can be done at the brand's support website. Just click on the controller of choice and you'll see the latest firmware version and details on how to update it.

8bitdo

The controllers that have so far been approved to work with Apple devices are:

8bitdo Lite SE

8bitdo Pro

8bitdo Pro 2

8bitdo SN30 Pro for Android

8bitdo SN30 Pro +

8bitdo Ultimate Controller 2.4g

We're particular fans of the 8bitdo Ultimate Controller, with the 2.4g model now working with Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Mac seamlessly. Not only does it feel great in the hand and is compatible with a whole load of mobile gaming clips out there (for iPhone use), but it comes with its own charging dock.

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller The 8bitdo Ultimate Controller can be used wirelessly with Apple devices, plus PC, Android, and Steam Deck. It comes with its own charging dock and USB-C connectivity. See on Amazon (US) See on Amazon (UK)

We're not sure if the step-up Ultimate Wireless Controller with swappable 2.4g and Bluetooth connectivity will work too as things stand. We imagine 8bitdo will add it to the list in time.

We'll report on any additions to the supported list over the coming weeks and months.