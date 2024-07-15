Key Takeaways Delta on iPad offers simplicity and greater screen real estate, perfect for playing classic Nintendo games originally meant for larger displays.

After several minor snags, Delta has finally landed on the iPad. While there are other emulators available on Apple's tablet, none offer quite the same level of simplicity as Delta. What Delta on the iPad lacks in portability, it makes up for in far greater screen real estate.

While there are plenty of games out there you can emulate with Delta, some are just meant to be played on the larger screen an iPad offers. Whether it be due to the timeless art style that could only be appreciated on a larger display or just because of an abundance of text, sometimes more is, in fact, more.

1 Paper Mario

Better than on the Switch

In most cases, playing a classic Nintendo title on modern Nintendo hardware is the best route. One exception to this rule is Paper Mario. Paper Mario via Nintendo Switch Online is a good enough way to play this classic Nintendo RPG, but it just feels better via Delta.

Paper Mario functions best as an RPG for people who don’t usually enjoy RPGs. The intricate leveling systems and five-digit damage numbers are replaced with a more straightforward badge system and primarily one or two-digit health bars.

Between slightly more reliable action commands and a pause menu that runs at more than five frames per second, Paper Mario feels far better on Delta than on the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the game still features the same minor graphical issues almost all Nintendo 64 titles are prone to on Delta. Thankfully, these visual issues aren’t too egregious in Paper Mario.

2 Kirby’s Dream Course

Golf, with Kirby!

Whether or not you like other Kirby games, you need to play Kirby’s Dream Course for the Super Nintendo. The game is simple: it’s golf, but the ball is Kirby. As perfect as the game is on the iPhone, it looks fantastic on a larger screen. Better yet, you can actually reliably play it using the on-screen controls on the iPad.

Aside from being a blast, Kirby’s Dream Course functions perfectly as a game to pick up and play for short sessions. If you want to do a full course, you can do an entire course. If you want to try to get the best score on a hole or two, you can do just that. The simple mechanics of Kirby’s Dream Course make it extremely easy to pick up, but there’s still quite a bit of satisfying depth to mastering the game. Whatever amount of time you want to sink into the game, it's a great time on an iPad.

3 Pokémon Puzzle League

One of many Nintendo 64 Pokémon greats

There are several great Pokémon spin-offs on the Nintendo 64 (remember Hey You Pikachu?). But of all of these off-shoots, Pokémon Puzzle League has always been the one that deserves a little more attention. It also looks great on an iPad. The game is a simple enough puzzle title that's very similar to Dr. Mario. The mechanics of Pokémon Puzzle League make it an excellent option for getting into slightly more involved puzzling sessions.

Pokémon Puzzle League is also one of the few puzzle games that plays better with a controller. It's possible to play it with Delta's on-screen controls, but you’re much better off playing it with a physical controller. It’s also not subject to the significant graphical issues other Nintendo 64 titles encounter when played on Delta.

4 Super Metroid

The great genre definer still holds up

If any game can be called a genre definer, Super Metroid is that title. Being one half of the catalyst for a genre of games called Metroidvanias, there’s good reason SNES classic Super Metroid has had an impact on the broader video game industry. Super Metroid is impressively intuitive, and there are troves of stories out there that unpack the game's influential design.

If you haven’t played Super Metroid, it’s worth giving a shot. It’s also absolutely better to play with a controller and a larger display. The game is still beautiful to this day and is best appreciated on an iPad.

5 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

A classic, with a few tricks to boot

There’s a good reason that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the highest-rated title of all time on Metacritic: it’s a phenomenal game. Yes, it looks dated by modern standards. Yes, its controls are slightly clunky if you didn’t grow up with them. However, none of that stops the fantastically designed masterpiece from shining. Like most Nintendo 64 games, Ocarina of Time is better played with a controller rather than Delta’s on-screen controls. The larger display of the iPad also makes for a far more enjoyable overall experience.

One of the reasons that Ocarina of Time is a great game to emulate is the depth you can get out of it. Sure, there is the experience of 100% completing the game or doing a three-heart run. But there’s also the recently thriving ROM hack community surrounding Ocarina of Time. Whether you’d like to play an all-new set of dungeons or want to try your hand at a randomizer, there’s a lot of depth you can get out of Ocarina of Time beyond the base game itself.

It is worth noting that Ocarina of Time suffers from some graphical errors, mainly certain HUD elements popping up incorrectly and some elemental effects that look boxy. However, none of these issues are experience-ruining.