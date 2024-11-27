Key Takeaways ThermoWorks RFX Probe Kit offers precise, real-time temperature monitoring for grilling.

The starter it includes Gateway receiver, MEAT probes, Air Probe, and more for accurate readings.

It's expensive but worth it for serious grillers looking to avoid overcooking and save time.

Whether you consider yourself a grill master , a casual chef, or someone that's picking up cooking for the first time, you always want to make sure your food turns out the way it's supposed to. Anybody can tell if something is burning in their oven , but it can be more difficult when making other dishes. Getting the proper cook can be difficult to guarantee when you are making a meat dish, as it's hard to see what the internal temperature is. This is especially prescient during the holiday season, as nobody wants to wait hours to eat a turkey and still not have it ready when you cut into it.

If you're someone who wants to take up smoking meats, slow roasting poultry, and making large quantities of protein for guests, you'll want to make it easier on yourself every step of the way. For those that have used a handheld meat thermometer before, you know that you need to stick the probe into the food and wait for it to provide you with the internal temperature. This can work fine enough if you're making something in the oven, but in order to check the temperature, you have to open the oven, let the heat out, puncture the food, and then potentially have to repeat the process multiple times until it's cooked.

The ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit is a solution for anyone trying to cook. This aims to one-up other Bluetooth probes with spotty connections by bringing its own receiver to the party. It can connect to your Wi-Fi and give accurate real-time readings from your grill, smoker, oven, and more. I've been able to test out the ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit and have been really impressed with its precision.

Editor's Choice ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit $239 $257 Save $18 The ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit comes with an RFX Gateway receiver, RFX Meat Probes, and a Pro-Series Air Probe for ambient temperature. The meat probes provide feedback through the Gateway to your mobile device in the ThermoWorks app to give you proper temperature readings. Pros Withstands temperature up to 1,000 degrees F

Strong connection

Accurate readings Cons Pricey

Probes not too easy to clean $239 at ThermoWorks

Price, availability, & specs

The starter kit gives you what you need

Close

The ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit retails for around $260. It's available through ThermoWorks' website and other barbecue store websites. This starter kit comes with two RFX Meat probes, an RFX Gateway, a Pro-Series Air Probe designed for ambient temperature, a storage case, a grate clip, a charging block and cable, USB cable, and probe rings.

What I loved about the probe design is that there are two lines on it: one is the minimum insertion line and one is the maximum line.

The Gateway is small, measuring 3.5 x 1 x 2.2-inches, with magnets on the back, allowing you to stick it to a grill, smoker, or another metal object outside while cooking. It's IP66 water-resistant, and the battery lasts for 24 hours. It works up to 60 hours on a 20-minute charge. The Meat probe has four thermistor sensors built into it and offers an accurate depiction within 0.9 degrees. The probe can withstand temperatures up to 1,000ºF. It also comes with a charging block that's simple to use.

ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit Brand ThermoWorks Connectivity Wi-Fi Range 1,500 feet Charging time 10 minutes for 52 hours of use Data storage Cloud Wireless connection 433 MHz Max Temperature 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit Length 4.69 inches Expand

What I like about the ThermoWorks RFX Wireless Probe Starter Kit

My meal came out perfectly