Key Takeaways Netflix offers three subscription tiers, but only one provides 4K resolution and HDR.

The Premium tier is worth the high investment due to the better video and audio quality.

Don't be tempted by cheaper, ad-supported tiers; your buying power and data are worth more.

A pioneering subscription-based streaming service, Netflix remains an industry titan and an influential force in entertainment. It continues to grow its vast catalog, welcoming domestic and foreign titles to an audience that is increasingly curious and diverse. Of late, Netflix is betting big on live events, and its push for stand-up comedy seems to be a success.

While Netflix has been innovative and popular, it doesn't mean that the price you're paying is necessarily worth it, particularly as numerous other streaming services continue to innovate as well. With high prices and plenty of options, viewers are tasked with prioritizing services and seeking out value. For those subscribing to Netflix, there's only one real way to make the streaming service worth the investment.

Netflix Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand Sign up

Related Netflix reportedly reducing movie output after shuttering game studio It looks like Netflix is the latest company to be tightening its belt ahead of 2024. According to a report from Bloomberg, the streaming platform will be lowering original output from its film division, aiming to cut the streamer’s annual output by around half, down to around 25 movies per year from the 50 the streamer currently releases. And this isn't the only cost-cutting measure hitting the streamer. As we reported earlier, Netflix has closed its gaming studio, Blue, which despite being open for two years and employing game industry veterans who worked on Halo and God of War, released exactly zero games. You can read more about this development (and Netflix's plans to release a new word puzzle game) at the attached link. With this in mind, we have to wonder what exactly Netflix's strategy will be going forward. It's clear that they want less content on the streamer, and some have hypothesized that they may be wanting to favor quality over quantity, as Netflix shows and movies h

What are the Netflix subscription tiers?

There are three options, but choose wisely

Netflix currently offers three subscription tiers.

The cheapest is its Standard with ads tier, which allows access to most of the Netflix library and two simultaneous streams. The max resolution for the content is 1080p, or Full HD resolution, a step-down from the more commonplace (and more detailed) 4K resolution. Notably, this tier comes with ads that will play before or during titles. This tier costs $6.99 per month. This tier is not worth the investment.

The second tier is Standard. It opens up the entire Netflix library for viewing but keeps the limited simultaneous streams at two and also keeps the max resolution at FHD. You can pay for an additional member to join your extended network; Netflix doesn't allow those outside your household to join in on the fun anymore, as the streamer has cut down on password sharing. This tier improves upon the previous by, significantly, removing ads. It costs $15.49 per month. However, this tier also isn't worth the investment.

The top tier, and by default the only one worth considering, is Premium. It bests the previous tier by upping max resolution to 4K and welcoming HDR and Netflix spatial audio. It also adds two more simultaneous streams, bringing the total up to four. It costs $22.99 per month.

Which subscription is really worth it?

One Netflix tier to rule them all

The most expensive Netflix tier, unfortunately, is the only one really worth paying for, and since it's the most expensive, unless you're watching Netflix every day (or its your only streaming service) it probably isn't worth it to justify the cost.

However, if you just love the what's on Netflix, this is the only tier you should even consider. The main reason is due to the quality of the content you're watching and the ability of this tier, and none of the others, to properly support what you're watching. Unless you're exclusively watching old sitcoms and movies made in decades past on Netflix, and never taking a look at anything made within the last ten or 15 years, or you only use Netflix on an old TV that doesn't have 4K resolution, you should be investing in a TV that can support modern viewing features. This includes UHD resolution, as well as HDR video formats. With these features, which are pretty standard on new smart TVs, you'll be able to better enjoy fine detail, vivid colors, and stark contrast on a variety of titles.

The tier also includes spatial audio, another feature that helps in creating an immersive entertainment experience for the viewer. Again, if you're only watching older content on a shoddy TV, then you don't need the top tier. However, for anyone who wants to enjoy anything the least bit new, creative, and distinct, from animated content to reality shows to blockbuster movies and popular international titles, then subscribe to the tier that supports the best viewing experience.

The problem with ad-supported tiers

You're not getting your money's worth

It's taken a while, but streaming services have finally figured out that the best way to actually make money is by selling ad space before, during, and after their content. If that sounds familiar, it's because that model was used for decades to great success by broadcasters, and viewers generally accepted that while they're watching TV, there are going to be ads.

For years, streaming services struggled to turn a profit, but that's finally turning around, thanks in part to introduced ad-supported tiers as well as the general increase in price across all subscription plans. Unfortunately, streaming services are not considering other cost-saving measures, like maybe not paying their CEOs outrageous sums of money, or not blindly greenlighting any Dwayne Johnson- or Mark Wahlberg-led blockbuster.

Ad-supported tiers make more money for streaming services, and they prefer that consumers choose them over the higher-priced, ad-free tiers. More people are open to seeing ads on their streaming services, according to recent research, with these subscriptions rising, and an increase in the number of eyeballs means Netflix and others can charge more money to sponsors. It means less value for your money, and a lot of potential for more intrusive behavior. Amazon recently talked about incorporating more interactive ads, allowing customers to hop over to its retail platform to buy things they see on TV. That's the sad, annoying future that's on its way.

Encroaching ads is going to continue to be a nuisance for consumers, but it's important to know your worth. Companies would rather court your buying potential rather than simply have you pay a little more money per month to them. Get the most for your money by embracing the best video and audio formats you can get while resisting the constant creep of commercials.