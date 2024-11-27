Key Takeaways Sony's Black Friday sale offers the PlayStation 5 Slim for $374, making it the most affordable model yet.

The PS5 Slim and Digital Edition have seen a significant drop in price, providing a compelling reason to join the PlayStation 5 ecosystem now.

The PlayStation 5 offers a strong library of exclusive games and PlayStation Plus tiers, adding value to the console experience.

Earlier this month, Sony celebrated the fourth anniversary of its PlayStation 5 console. Although many players have already adopted the current-gen hardware, taking advantage of improved load times and superior graphics, there are still many who are reluctant to open their wallets. To them, I say the best opportunity to become a PlayStation 5 owner is now. Yes, now.

Currently, Sony is hosting its Black Friday promotion. From now until December 2nd, you can find savings on hardware, software and many peripherals. However, the most important is the $75 promotion off both the base PlayStation 5 Slim as well as the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. This brings the respective consoles down to $424 and $374, one of the best deals the console has seen in its four-year tenure. Adding to the price drop, there are many reasons why right now is the best time to get into the PlayStation 5 ecosystem if you haven't.

The best pricing for PlayStation 5 Slim yet

For $374, the barrier of entry for PlayStation hasn't been lower

When PlayStation 5 launched on November 19, 2020, it arrived with a hearty $499 price point. Over the years, Sony has been steadfast in maintaining that price point. Even after introducing the PlayStation 5 Slim, which historically would mean a price drop would arrive as well. Unfortunately for consumers, the PlayStation 5 Slim arrived and adopted that same $499 sticker price while the original model was phased out. The PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition also launched at $449.

With Sony now dropping the respective price points, the PlayStation 5 Slim and the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition haven't been more affordable to consumers. During previous sales of the two consoles, Sony typically only drops the price by $50. Thus, this is the cheapest I can recall seeing both consoles from any major retailer. Unfortunately, there aren't any discounts for the newly introduced PlayStation 5 Pro. That being said, I wouldn't bet on any additional price drops for the remainder of the year following this promotion.

PlayStation 5's library is well-rounded with many must-plays

Despite many cross-gen titles, the PlayStation 5 has a swath of games to play