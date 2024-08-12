Key Takeaways The Yaber T2 offers fantastic portability with a built-in carry handle for outdoor use.

It provides high-quality sound with JBL speakers and a user-friendly remote control.

There are multiple connectivity options to connect phones, game consoles, laptops, and other devices.

Most people love the cinematic experience of watching movies and shows on a massive display but are confined to enjoying content indoors. Portable projectors like Yaber's T2 Plus make it easy to watch whatever you like in your garden or on camping trips with a handy portable design with a built-in carry handle. Best of all, it offers multiple connectivity options, so you can stream services like YouTube and Netflix, share content from your phone, or attach physical media like USB sticks and game consoles.

For those who don't know, Yaber is a fairly new brand founded in 2018 that specializes in projectors and stands. It made a big splash in just a few years, with over 2,000,000 products sold in over 120 countries thanks to innovative products that rival some of the biggest players. In this review, we'll look at one of Yaber's newest offerings, the T2 Plus, to see what it offers and find out if it can rival your TV for screen time.

Recommended Yaber T2 Plus Yaber's T2 Plus is portable and has a convenient carry handle for outdoor use. It offers 1080p resolution for watching content and playing games and comes with a handy remote control. Pros Fantastic build quality with a carry handle

JBL speakers

User-friendly remote control Cons Only one HDMI port

Google TV requires a separate dongle $380 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Abundant connectivity in a portable design

The Yaber T2 is a lightweight 5.51-lb portable projector measuring 6.5 × 5.51 × 11.42 inches and featuring a classy two-tone housing with hard plastic vents around the bottom speakers and soft-touch fabric at the top around the lens. Mobility is the name of the game with the nifty padded carry handle that doubles as a stand to elevate the projector up to 15 degrees to get it into the perfect position.

The display features an LED lens offering 1080p resolution at 60Hz and 450 ANSI lumens of brightness. The star of the show is the massive 40 to 120-inch projection size, which requires just 3.63-10.89 ft of space to work.

Sound is courtesy of a pair of 8W Dolby Audio-compatible JBL speakers, which outperform many TVs and support most formats, such as MP3, AAC, and FLAC.

There's no shortage of connectivity options with Bluetooth BT5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless options. When you factor in the 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x HDMI, an Audio Out, and an RJ45 network port, you can play content from most phones, laptops, and other devices.

The T2 Plus I'm reviewing adds Google TV via a dongle that plugs into the HDMI port. It also has a compact voice-activated remote with shortcuts to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Yaber T2 Plus Native Resolution 1080p ANSI Lumens 450 Projection Technology LED Audio JBL speakers OS Yaber OS and Google TV (with separate dongle adapter) Image Size 40 to 120 inches Maximum Supported Resolution 1080p Ports USB 2.0 × 1, HDMI × 1, Audio Out × 1, RJ45 × 1 Size 6.5 × 5.51 × 11.42 inches Weight 5.51 lbs Battery life 2.5 hours Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Expand

What I liked about the Yaber T2

Mobility and simplicity

I can't overstate how impressed I was with the T2's easy setup. The practical carry handle/stand sets up the perfect viewing angle in seconds, and then the AI takes over for autofocus, keystone, and screen alignment. After that, it required minor manual keystone correction, which was a cinch with the remote, and I was good to go.

The easy setup and mobility combination gave me a massive 120-inch display with built-in sound that I could effortlessly move from room to room or carry to the patio or garden. I didn't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity to watch football on the patio at night, turn my laptop into a gaming console, and play music videos through the JBL speakers in the background while I was working.

Another thing that I liked about the T2 was its ability to play content from most devices with a decent port selection and wireless options. It lets you stream content directly from your phone, connect laptops and consoles via the HDMI, or plug in USB sticks. The included Google TV dongle hogs the single HDMI port but is worth it for its user-friendly interface and quick access to streaming services.

Many projectors claim to be portable, but the T2 delivers practical features that make it handy for the outdoors. Its sturdy carry handle makes it easy to move around, and the sealed optical engine prevents dust from getting inside. The built-in 2.5-hour battery allows you to enjoy watching movies and shows in places without electricity and offers up to 18 hours of runtime in Bluetooth speaker mode.

When it comes to visuals, the 1080p resolution and 450 ANSI lumens are excellent for the price and get the job done. I was awed by the brightness and overall picture quality when watching Bumblebee and The Boy and the Heron at night. Both movies popped and lost none of their details on the big screen.

The T2 also shone as a gaming monitor with vivid colors and no lag or distortion when playing fast-paced games like Borderlands 3 and Horizon Forbidden West. There's a noticeable difference in the brightness and color accuracy between my current-gen gaming laptop and older PS4, but I put it down to their respective hardware capabilities.

What I didn't like about the Yaber T2

The remote is critical to the user experience

Like most projectors, the T2 is best used in dark conditions and offers a different experience during daylight hours. While it's possible to use it with the curtains closed during the day, the colors aren't as vivid, and dark scenes can often look grainy and lack detail. The overall daytime picture quality is fine for the price, but you can't expect it to rival the clarity of a TV in similar conditions.

If I had to nitpick, I'd also complain about the single HDMI port, which is fine on its own but becomes an issue if you've got the Google Dongle plugged in and want to connect to other sources simultaneously.

I also feel that the remote control significantly improves the overall user experience with manual keystone settings and other functions compared to the basic app. It should be standard on all variants instead of an optional extra on the Plus.

Should you buy the Yaber T2?

It's an easy decision

The Yaber T2 provides a massive display with great sound at a fantastic price that significantly undercuts many rivals. It's also easy to set up and includes practical features like a built-in battery and all the connectivity options you can ask for in a portable design that can go anywhere.

I think the Yaber T2 is a fantastic buy if you need a projector for the outdoors or enjoy the versatility of having a huge display that can move between rooms and connect to most devices without breaking a sweat. It may be marketed as a lifestyle projector, but its mobility makes it ideal for business or school presentations, too.

Will it replace my LG 4K TV? No, but it's not meant to. The Yaber delivers a sense of occasion with a spectacular big screen for movie nights with the family, watching the big game with friends, and next-level gaming. The TV is more of a daily driver for mundane viewing and convenience.

Few rivals can match the T2's overall quality and versatility for the price. You should buy it if you want a user-friendly portable projector that can display stunning imagery anywhere you go.

Recommended Yaber T2 Plus $380 at Amazon