Chinese phone maker Xiaomi looks set to be among the first to launch a handset with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, and it'll come sooner than expected according to one tipster.

While Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro in December of last year, it appears that the company is now keen to bring things forward a bit when it announces their successors. That means that the Xiaomi 14 series could debut as soon as November, according to a laker who has a pretty good track record with this kind of thing.

Xiaomi 14? Why wait?

This is all according to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) who says that Xiaomi could be lining up an event to announce its new flagship phones as soon as this coming November. They say that it could happen before the Double Eleven sales event this year. As GizmoChina explains, "the Double Eleven shopping event in China, also known as Singles’ Day, is a massive annual online shopping festival that takes place on November 11 each year, featuring extensive discounts and promotions on various products."

If that's the case, we can expect an event before November 11, and the reason for the move is an interesting one. DCS says (via machine translation) that "the main reason for this significant advance is that the sales of the 13 series exceeded expectations." They go on to say that "usually, the sales cycle of the digital series is more than a year. This time, the two products of the 13 series have basically completed the target in 9 months, and the 13P is out of stock on the whole platform."

Given that the Xiaomi 14 could prove to be a notable upgrade over the previous model it's possible Xiaomi has high hopes for its new models.

As for the range-topping Xiaomi 14 Ultra, that's still going to have to wait until 2024 although rumours also suggest that could arrive in the first quarter of the year rather than the usual second-quarter window.