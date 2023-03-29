Thinking of picking yourself up a new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller? Now you can do it in two different colours, although only in the Series 2 - Core flavour. Not that that's a bad thing, because it's still a pretty good controller all things considered. It's considerably cheaper than its bigger sibling, of course, priced at just $129.99/£114.99. And you can find out the differences between the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Elite Series 2 Core on this very website.

In this case, the difference is the colour. Previously, the Elite Series 2 - Core was only available in white, which was already a good option for people who wanted to save some cash and weren't taken by the stealthy approach of the more expensive model. But now Xbox has added blue and red options to the mix.

Same controller, all-new colours

As you can see from the image at the top of this post, the two colours are definitely brighter than anything we've seen before. Functionally, they're identical to the white version. Meaning it really is just down to which colour you prefer.

“The new, vibrant red and blue colour schemes of the Core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits,” reads Xbox's blog post. And make a statement, you surely will.

We're big fans of all versions of the Elite controllers as we are of Sony's own attempt at the pro controller - the DualSense Edge. That controller just gained support for the iPhone, iPad, and other Apple gear as well, making it even more impressive. But it's only available in white. Where are all the colours, Sony?

While the Series 2 - Core doesn't have quite the same level of options and features as its stablemate, you can at least buy the Complete Component Pack that comes with things like a carrying case, charging dock, and USB-C cable.