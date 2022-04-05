The Witcher is getting a third season, to no one's surprise. The show has been a smash hit for Netflix, and we'll be getting more of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri's story soon enough.

Exactly what we'll be seeing, though, isn't too certain. While the show is adapting the source books by Andrzej Sapkowski, it's ploughing its own furrow to a decent degree. We've got all the details and rumours, below.

We now know when The Witcher season 3 will be available, and it's going to arrive in two chunks, as laid out below.

Volume 1: 29 June 2023

29 June 2023 Volume 2: 27 July 2023

That means you'll have to wait around a month between the two sections, although we don't yet know how many episodes will arrive in each drop.

The Witcher season 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for The Witcher's third season in late April 2023, and you can watch it below.

It's a quick look at what we can expect - namely, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri doing their best to stay out of trouble and completely failing.

The Witcher season 3: Plot rumours

The second season of The Witcher ended with Yennefer, Geralt and Ciri together after some to-and-fro action. Yennefer is back onside having realised that she can't sacrifice her morals, and indeed Ciri, to get her magic back.

With the geopolitics of war and nations going on in the foreground as well, there are a lot of moving pieces, from the movement of the dissatisfied elves after the murder of their child, and the arrival on the scene of Nilfgaard's emperor, Emhyr var Emreis, revealed to be Ciri's father.

We've got a firm idea of what will happen in the next season, thanks to the official plot summary that Netflix has released, which you can see below.

That said, this only really covers our main characters - what happens in the wider story of conquest will remain to be seen. Unless you've read the books or played the games, of course, in which case you'll have a massive headstart!

The Witcher season 3: Cast and crew

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is The Witcher's creator and showrunner. It is executive produced by Schmidt Hissrich. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub, and Jarosław Sawko also executive produce.

In addition to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, season three has a huge cast. Here's the list of characters from season two, almost all of whom are expected to return:

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla, aka Ciri

Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer of Vengerberg

Joey Batey plays Jaskier

MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia de Vries

Eamon Farren plays Cahir

Mimi M Khayisa plays Fringilla Vigo

Anna Shaffer plays Triss Merigold

Mahesh Jadu plays Vilgefortz

Royce Pierreson plays Istredd

Kim Bodnia plays Vesemir

Tom Canton plays Filavandre

Mecia Simson plays Francesca Findabair

Wilson Mbomio plays Dara

Basil Eidenbenz plays Eskel

Paul Bullion plays Lambert

Yasen Atour plays Coen

Terence Maynard plays Artorius Vigo

Lars Mikkelsen plays Stregobor

Shaun Dooley plays King Foltest of Temeria

Graham McTavish plays Sigismund Dijkstra

Chris Fulton plays Rience

Aisha Fabienne Ross plays Lydia

Simon Callow plays Codringher

Liz Carr plays Fenn

Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke

A big piece of recent news is that Henry Cavill will be leaving the show at the end of its third season - so we will be getting a new Geralt, in the form of Liam Hemsworth. That won't happen until Season 4, though.

The Witcher: Will there be a Season 4?

As is always the way with Netflix's shows, you can't really be certain that more is coming until the streaming giant comes out and confirms it. With audience metrics reigning supreme, there's never any guarantee that even a critically-loved show will get another season.

However, Netflix has already confirmed that The Witcher will get a fourth season. On top of that, it announced that Henry Cavill will leave the cast at the end of Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking his place as a recast Geralt. This is a pretty massive change, it must be said.

Still, at least we know there will be more of the show to come.

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: