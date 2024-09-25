Key Takeaways How to Train Your Dragon is Dreamworks' highest-rated film with an untouchable 99% score.

The Wild Robot currently holds an impressive 98% rating, potentially on par with How to Train Your Dragon.

Additional reviews may push The Wild Robot beyond its current 98% rating, solidifying its spot among Dreamworks' top films.

When it comes to consistently making amazing, high-rated films , few studios have a track record like DreamWorks. This animation studio got its start with an unfortunate matchup with Pixar when it released Antz within months of A Bug's Life, but has since managed to produce some of the most beloved and unique animated features ever made. Currently, the studio has over 45 films under its belt, with the vast majority being critical hits. In terms of Rotten Tomatoes scores , we're looking at multiple 90+% rated movies.

The Wild Robot is DreamWorks' latest film and stands alone as a brand-new franchise rather than a sequel or spinoff. It could work to its benefit or detriment when it comes to critical reception, and with the current state of the film industry, that Rotten Tomato score is more important than ever to encourage people to go out and see it. Now that the critical reviews are coming in, let's see how The Wild Robot stacks up against Dreamworks' best films.

The Wild Robot's Rotten Tomato score is likely to shift in the first month of its release. This is based on its current score.

How to Train Your Dragon is untouchable

A 99% score will be hard to beat

How to Train Your Dragon Release Date March 26, 2010 Starring Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera See at HBO Max

Starting at the top of the Dreamworks catalog, How to Train Your Dragon is considered a near-perfect film on the Tomatometer with a staggering 99% rating. Released in 2010, this story of an awkward and insecure Viking forming a bond with an injured dragon -- which his people were constantly under siege by -- struck a chord with audiences of all ages. Critics praised everything from the visuals, storytelling, performances, and soundtrack, with audiences feeling very similar and rewarding it with 91%. It ended up being a box-office smash, launching an entire franchise of toys, games, and, naturally, sequels.

Related 7 signs it's time for a smart TV upgrade You might be tempted to upgrade your TV by newer technologies, a slimmer aesthetic, or, if it's been more than five years.

The Wild Robot could end up taking the top spot

Future reviews could push it beyond its current 98%

Close

The Wild Robot Release Date September 27, 2024 Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames

Its 98% rating lands it perfectly in 2nd place in Dreamworks' lineup.

So far, The Wild Robot critical reviews put it in a tight race with How to Train Your Dragon at an impressive 98%. Following the adventures of a robot called ROZZUM unit 7134, aka Roz, after being shipwrecked on a deserted island, we see how this cold machine eventually warms and becomes a family with the natural life on the island. More specifically, it takes on the role of adoptive parent to a baby goose. Packed with themes of nature, found families, individuality, and identity, Dreamworks has once again crafted a delightful adventure without sacrificing a strong message that will resonate with kids as well as adults.

However, many more reviews are expected to roll in for The Wild Robot that could push it in either direction. Its 98% rating lands it perfectly in 2nd place in Dreamworks' lineup, just below How to Train Your Dragon and one percentage point above Chicken Run's 97%. Just a slight nudge in either direction could make big shifts in its placement, but it will no doubt stick among the top-rated movies.