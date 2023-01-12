The Vivo X90 series of phones is coming to at least one new country starting 31 of January, but there's a catch that might be disappointing for some.

The Vivo X90 series is already available in the company's homeland of China and we've been expecting official confirmation that the company would bring the phone to new countries. There were already leaks pointing to 31 January, but now it's been confirmed that Malaysia will be receiving the lineup at the end of the month. Just not all of it.

GSM Arena reports that Malaysian customers will only be able to get their hands on the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, which means that the range-topping Vivo X90 Pro+ isn't going to launch. It isn't yet clear if that's because the phone will remain a Chinese exclusive or if it's just Malaysia that will miss out. If that's the case, other international markets could still hold out hope.

And hope they should. The X90 Pro+ is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch thanks to the use of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, large 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200, and impressive cameras.

Those cameras include a pair of telephoto offerings - one with a 64-megapixel sensor and the other using a 50-megapixel sensor. That's joined by a 50-megapixel main camera that boasts a 1-inch sensor.

There is of course the hope that the X90 Pro+ will come to Malaysia eventually and that it just isn't going to happen on 31 January. GSM Arena notes that some of the promo artwork for the unveiling includes hints of a periscope camera - something that is only available on the very best model. Whether that's a mistake or a glimpse into the future, we'll just have to wait and see.

None of this is to say that the X90 Pro is a bad phone, of course. It comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chip inside, as well as its own 50-megapixel main shooter. The display is another 6.78-inch one, too.