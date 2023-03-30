Vivo could be about to launch its next foldable, with the X Fold 2 possibly arriving in April. Likely the next foldable phone to go on sale, the phone is tipped to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip while being thin, light, and having a flagship feel.

That last part admittedly came from Vivo itself, with the company posting that the phone would debut at the Boao Forum for Asia event. That post came on the Chinese social media website Weibo, with 91mobiles picking the news up. That post didn't go into any details beyond that, however, other than to say that the phone "is ingenious" and that it demonstrates "the perfect integration of oriental artistic conception and modern science and technology."

That all sounds very fancy indeed, although the machine translation might be adding some of the pizzazz.

Coming soon, probably

The post goes on to talk about how great the folding phone will be, as you'd expect. But there are no hard details beyond that April timeline for "more surprises."

That isn't to say that we don't have plenty of information about what the phone will pack into that thin and light frame, and we can thank previous leaks for that.

We've been told to expect that Qualcomm flagship chip to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, for example. Then there's the main 50-megapixel camera that will be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto. Selfie photos will be handled by a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera.

Going back inside, a 4,800mAh battery is set to be powered by a 120W fast-charging-supporting USB-C port. Display-wise, an 8-inch folding panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is tipped, too. On the outside, you'll reportedly find an in-display fingerprint scanner and another 16-megapixel camera for those who want to be able to take a selfie without opening the phone first.

All of that will apparently be wrapped in red, blue, or black colour options. It sounds like we'll know more in a few weeks at worst, so expect confirmation of those details sooner rather than later.