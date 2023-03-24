Gaming audio gear company Turtle Beach has announced its latest flagship offering. Dubbed Stealth Pro, the wireless gaming headset is compatible with just about everything you could want to connect it to but it isn't cheap.

Nor should you expect it to be given the flagship billing. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro will sell for £279.99/$329.99/€329.99 when it goes on sale on 23 April, although you can place your pre-order right now.

When you do, make sure to select the version that fits your particular needs. There's one model designed for the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and just about everything else on the market. But there's also a model that doesn't have support for the Xbox consoles as well. Interestingly, the Xbox version works with the PlayStation but the PlayStation version doesn't work with the Xbox. Why? Unclear, but the difference appears to be in the 3D surround support offered. Basically, choose the one that's for whatever hardware you want to use it with.

Features as far as the eye can see

No matter which headset you choose you'll get two batteries in the box so you're never out of juice. Each battery should be good for up to 12 hours on asingle charge with three hours of gaming possible after just 15 minutes of charging.

You'll also benefit from a removable noise-canceling boom microphone and promises to remove 97 per cent of background noise. There's also "unrivaled" active noise cancellation, although we'll be the judges of that.

Customisation is also offered, with the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app on mobile available for those who want to tweak settings and whatnot. There's a Windows and macOS version if you'd prefer to do all of that with a mouse as well.

“Our Stealth Pro is the absolute pinnacle of gaming audio with sound quality, noise-cancellation, build quality, and comfort that are simply unmatched,” said Juergen Stark, Turtle Beach chairman and CEO. “Not only does the Stealth Pro’s high-quality audio beat everything else in the market, but all your settings are saved directly to the headset and controlled in the app, so you can take your personalized sound with you when you’re on the go.

It all sounds very impressive but judge for yourself when the headset arrives next month.