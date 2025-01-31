Summary Tubi offers dozens of 24/7 live-streaming channels for viewers seeking a cable TV vibe.

Tubi provides a wide range of content, including classic TV, sports, bad movies with commentary, and murder mysteries.

Some notable live-streaming channels on Tubi include Doctor Who Classic, DAZN TV, Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Tubi has become a streaming mainstay. The free, ad-supported streaming service is one of the most watched on the planet thanks to its huge library of TV shows and films, all available for free, without a subscription. Tubi offers everything from big Hollywood blockbusters , to classic TV series, independent horror films , original content, along with many long-forgotten shows and movies for those willing to dive in.

Sometimes, though, searching for something to watch can be a time-consuming, annoying endeavor all on its own. Endlessly scrolling through a streaming service's many offerings can certainly get tiring. That's why Tubi also offers dozens of 24/7 live-streaming channels, each with their own focus, recreating some of that old school cable TV vibe for the streaming era. From live sports, to comedy channels, series-specific channels, and more, Tubi has plenty to offer viewers just looking to kick back and enjoy whatever's on next.

Here are the best live-streaming channels on Tubi for users to check out.

1 Doctor Who Classic

The home for sci-fi's greatest hero

The First Doctor was portrayed by actor William Hartnell in the first three series from 1963 to 1966 and the tenth anniversary story The Three Doctors from 1972 to 1973. BBC studios

Fans of Doctor Who aren't exactly lacking in content these days, thanks to the success of the rebooted series, and the new Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. But for fans looking to dig into the history of the Doctor, Tubi has the perfect channel. Doctor Who Classic is exactly what it sounds like, a channel with nothing but classic Doctor Who episodes from across the show's historic run, starting all the way back in 1963, and going until the original iteration of the series ended in the late-'80s. Fans can get to know past Doctors, played by the likes of William Hartnell, Tom Baker, Peter Davidson, and more.

2 DAZN TV

The home for live sports

Tubi is more than just movies and TV. Thanks to their live-streaming channels, the service is also a great place to watch sports, and the first place to look is the DAZN TV channel. DAZN TV offers a range of sports coverage, including international soccer matches, boxing, and MMA. Complimenting the main channel, sports fans can also check out DAZN Women's Football, featuring live and classic women's soccer matches, as well as DAZN Ringside, featuring the best in boxing and MMA coverage.

3 Mystery Science Theater 3000

MST3K

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is one of TV's most unlikely success stories. Premiering on local Minneapolis television in 1988, the long-running series broadcast old B-movies of, shall we say, questionable quality, with hilarious color commentary by Joel Hodgson and his robot pals Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, and Gypsy. In many cases, the best loved versions of old B-movies are the ones featuring jokey commentary from the MST3K crew. Tubi's Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel serves up a constant stream of episodes from across the show's history, for movie fans looking for a good laugh.

4 Britbox Mysteries

The home for murder mysteries

Britbox

One of the genres the Brits do better than anyone is mysteries

Many will already be familiar with Britbox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, which features an excellent selection of shows produced in the UK for fans around the world. And one of the genres the Brits do better than anyone is mysteries, which is why Tubi partnered with Britbox to bring users the Britbox Mysteries channel. The channel features a constant stream of mystery shows, including Campion, Jonathan Creek, Silent Witness, and many more, to satisfy any and all murder mystery cravings.

5 Top Gear

The home for the best car show ever

Top Gear

There's no other automotive enthusiast show quite like Top Gear, the long-running BBC series all about cars, from reviews, to races, to celebrity guest stars. Tubi's Top Gear channel serves up an endless supply of episodes from across the show's run, including the show's many specials over the years, like their Winter Olympics episodes, and more.

6 The Carol Burnett Show

The home for a TV icon

The Carol Burnett Show

Kids today might not know Carol Burnett, but the 91-year-old actress and comedian was an icon in her day. From 1967 to 1978, she hosted the variety and sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, one of the funniest and most beloved shows in TV history. Thanks to Tubi, a new generation can dip into that rich history with The Carol Burnett Show channel, which streams classic episodes and best-of compilations from across the show's decade on the air.

7 MovieSphere

The home for Hollywood hits

MovieSphere

There are several movie channels on Tubi, but the best of them is MovieSphere, which streams an assortment of Hollywood hits from a variety of genres, including sci-fi, action, and comedy. A quick look at the channel shows them streaming films like the Nicolas Cage hit Knowing, the sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the martial arts movie Man of Tai Chi.

8 Kartoon Channel!

The home for Saturday mornings

Kartoon Channel

Kids and nostalgic adults alike will get a kick out of Tubi's Kartoon Channel!, which features a 24/7 stream of great cartoon programming. Shows features on the channel include G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Angry Birds, Super Mario Bros., Shaq's Garage, and a lot more. It's the perfect way to re-live those Saturday mornings spent in front of the TV as a kid.