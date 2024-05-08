Key Takeaways TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is built for outdoor enthusiasts with rugged features, longer battery life, and key fitness upgrades.

Smartwatch maker Mobvoi has announced the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. Its latest device is purpose-built for outdoor enthusiasts with a rugged build and navigation tools. Plus, it offers slightly longer battery life and some key fitness upgrades for athletes looking for better performance insights. We loved the TicWatch Pro 5, so have high expectations for the Enduro version as well.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro builds on the features of its predecessor, the TicWatch Pro 5, but the result is a very similar device. They have a lot in common, starting with the Snapdragon 5+ chip and Wear OS by Google platform. There has been a slight bump in battery life in this new version. Mobvoi promises up to 90 hours of uptime in Smart Mode or up to 45 days in Essential Mode, which is a bump from the 80 hours of the TicWatch Pro 5.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro build and features

Like its precursor, the TicWatch Pro 5 Endurance is built for adventure with US-MIL-STD 810H certification and 5ATM water resistance. New this time around, though, is the sapphire crystal glass display, which prevents scratches and breaks. The compass, barometer, and altimeter are also ideal for adventure athletes, helping with navigation and monitoring conditions. The watch is still only 12mm thick, offering a slim profile, but features a redesigned, larger rotating crown, making navigation easier. There's also a customizable side button for quick access to whatever you need.

Mobvoi says it upgraded the fitness features of the TicWatch Pro 5 Endurance. It offers seamless integration with third-party apps like Strava, Adidas Running, Nike Run Club, and more. Those apps allow you to see your workout data right on the display, so you can quickly check your heart rate, pace, distance, and speed. Additionally, the watch adds in more data, including calories, compass readings, and elevation.

The TicExercise feature also sees some updates to enhance your workout experience. That includes a larger UI, making it easier to see your information and track progress. This new watch also offers even more professional workouts, including cross-country skiing, stair steppers, crunches, and more. Plus, plenty of outdoor sports data is available, including GPS and distance tracking.

Mobvoi worked to streamline health information on its latest device, consolidating all information in TicHealth instead of individual Tic Apps. Now, you'll see heart rate, blood ox, sleep, stress, and health goals all in one place. Like the previous version, the TicWatch Pro 5 Endurance tracks your sleep, but it can now detect snoring to give you a better picture of your sleep quality.

On top of sleep tracking, the watch is able to monitor your heart rate 24/7 with daily and weekly reports. It can inform you of any abnormalities, such as tachycardia, bradycardia, premature heartbeats, and atrial fibrillation (AFib). It also provides blood oxygen monitoring, VO2 Max data, and recovery time information to help you track performance and minimize injury.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is available for purchase now with a jet black "obsidian" finish for $350.