When it all started, having the option to ditch cable in favor of a streaming service was something I welcomed with open arms. I didn't watch a ton of cable as is, and the truth is I still don't. The main things I tune into are pro wrestling and sports , so that means I need to stay subscribed to some sort of cable for my fix. In my case, that's YouTube TV, and for several years that was more than enough. However, that's not the case anymore.

It started when YouTube TV lost the regional sports networks, which meant I could no longer watch my local sports teams. As a Detroit sports fan, it wasn't a huge loss since, at the time, the Pistons, Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings were all pretty bad. It's been years since I lost access to those teams, and I've gotten used to it now. Unfortunately, the bloodbath didn't stop there, and in 2024 and going into 2025, streaming is making it very expensive to keep up with sports. Instead of just having a cable subscription where all the sports are in one spot, I need to subscribe to several services, even ones not worth having, if I want to stay up to date with everything. Since YouTube TV doesn't carry the regional sports network in my area, it also means I have to pay an additional subscription price on top of that if I ever want them back.

Streaming services are bleeding me dry

No end in sight

ESPN+

When it was as simple as me having to subscribe to Netflix to watch Stranger Things, it was fine. However, now I need to subscribe to Netflix to watch an NFL game on Christmas, Amazon Prime for some Thursday night games, and even Peacock for some others. I'm talking about numerous streaming services on top of a cable subscription to watch a single sport. Streaming services were supposed to be money-savers, but it seems like those days are long gone. The real issue is it's tough to put the genie back into the bottle, so specific deals like this might be here to stay.

It's not just the NFL where this is happening either. Some MLB games were locked behind a Peacock paywall, and with the new NBA media package, we might soon be looking at a world where Prime Video is the home to NBA games. The same thing is happening to the WWE in 2025. The company's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, is going to Netflix to start the year, and that means a subscription to Netflix, Peacock, and cable is needed to stay up to date.

This isn't cheap by any means, but it's increasingly becoming the world we have to live in to keep up with our favorite sports. Unfortunately, it's had the opposite effect on me, and I've started watching sports less and less. It feels strange that I have to do research on where to watch certain things, and I, ironically enough, find myself yearning for a time when cable TV was the norm. Don't get me wrong, I like the idea of streaming services, especially since I can cancel them when I'm not using them. However, that's not exactly possible with a program that runs year-round like the WWE. For example, canceling Netflix means I'd miss out on RAW next year, so it's a necessary evil to have.

A rough road awaits

An expensive world ahead

If you don't want to be nickel and dimed for all of your sports, the future of the streaming world doesn't look great. It seems like more and more sports are jumping on board with the new trends, and the only way to keep up with your favorite teams is to pay for it. Companies wouldn't be going down paths like this if they couldn't get away with it, and it looks like the reality is that there are enough people willing to put up with it.

Adding up all the services you need to keep up with the NFL brings the total to well above $100, and that's not even including a Sunday Ticket subscription. The reality is that it's just a lot to keep up with, and it's tough to envision anybody but the diehards getting it all. Casual viewers might be fine missing out on a game here and there, but it's still a shame to see games locked behind streaming services that used to be available as part of a cable package. Fans shouldn't have to keep a schedule of what streaming service games are on during any given week, but that's the way things have played out.

The NFL Sunday Ticket is exclusive to YouTube TV.

Back in May, an article from The Guardian pointed out it costs $1,610 to watch every NFL game in the 2024 season if you pony up for a year-long subscription to each service. This includes Netflix, NFL Sunday Ticket, Prime Video, Peacock, NFL+, ESPN+, Netflix, and the network games where you need cable. Although some services have bundles available that can drive the price lower, it's still a pretty penny to pay just to watch the NFL. Other sports aren't quite to this level yet, but after seeing the success the NFL has had it's not much of a stretch to assume others will follow suit.

I just don't watch sports as often

The sad truth

People are free to adapt to the current climate however they see fit, and the answer for me has simply been watching fewer sports. I still love sports, but I can't be bothered to sign up for things like Prime Video or ESPN+ to watch games. I imagine a lot of casual viewers will follow suit as it's just becoming too expensive to watch everything. Back when streaming services weren't constantly jacking up their prices, it was an easier pill to swallow.

It's just weird to think about the level of excitement I and many others had when cable was on the way out in favor of individual streaming services. Fast forward to now, and I'm thinking back fondly of what it was like to have everything in one spot. I hope 10 years from now I'm not looking back at this moment and thinking about how good we had it.