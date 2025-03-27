Summary Viewers are increasingly relying on streaming service recommendations over personal recommendations for what to watch.

T-Mobile subscribers can get a free $150 MLB.TV subscription until April 1 through the T-Life app.

Netflix picks up a new live-action Scooby-Doo series, described as a prequel. No release date announced yet.

Who among us hasn't joked that "the algorithm," that mystical, invisible force that lives in your smartphone, is secretly in control of all our lives? However, what started off as something funny may actually have a little more truth to it than anyone cares to admit, at least, when it comes to what you choose to watch.

According to a new report from Ampere Analysis, 26% of TV viewers are now primarily relying on streaming service recommendations to find something to watch, putting "the algorithm" ahead of personal recommendations from family, friends, or even social media.

Anecdotally, this makes a lot of sense to me, as I simply cannot get my social circle to watch Interview with the Vampire , one of my favorite new shows , but I have been hearing all about The Electric State, which is a film that sounds truly awful (and has a dismal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes), and has been recommended by Netflix to everyone with a pulse.

Outside my own personal experiences, however, this puts Amazon's recent move to invest in AI recommendations on Prime Video into new light. While it seemed a little weird when it was first announced, with viewers increasingly trusting apps over people when it comes to their entertainment, perhaps this move is actually Amazon getting ahead of the curve.

T-Mobile customers have a few days left to get free MLB.TV

The subscription is worth $150

For the third year in a row, T-Mobile subscribers in the US can get the MLB.TV all-team streaming plan (a $150 value) for free, which allows baseball fans to stream every game from every out-of-market team in the league. In addition to live games, MLB.TV comes with a multiview option and a 24-hour live stream of the MLB Network.

T-Mobile subscribers who want to take advantage of this offer can find it in the T-Life app and will need to redeem the offer before 4:59 a.m. ET on April 1, so don't put off signing up if you want this deal.

Scooby-Doo heads to Netflix with new live-action series

A live action series solves the mystery of 'Are you still watching?'

Though owned by Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, it looks like beloved character Scooby-Doo will actually be making his live-action TV series debut on another streamer: Netflix. The company announced this week that it is officially picking up a new Scooby-Doo show for an eight-episode first season. Though no casting has been announced, the show is described as a prequel of sorts, delving into how Mystery Inc. and Scooby-Doo first teamed up together.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix in a statement. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable -- it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

No production or release timelines have been shared, but a 2026 or 2027 debut is likely for this new series.