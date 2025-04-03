Summary Global tariffs could lead to higher streaming costs due to international tariff retaliation.

Economic downturns may result in higher streaming prices and push towards ad-supported content.

Bong Joon Ho's film Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson is heading to streaming.

The world is buzzing about President Trump's recently proposed global tariffs, which will make the price of everything from tech to groceries more expensive for the average American consumer. However, what about something like streaming entertainment? After all, a Netflix subscription isn't a tangible good. Certainly your entertainment budget won't take a hit from this looming economic crisis, right?

Wrong.

Tariffs will impact your streaming in two ways. First up, many countries are drawing up plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on American services in response to the initial tariffs proposal, which would make Netflix immediately more expensive in other countries, which will likely drive down subscriptions in these countries, which means Americans would likely have to pay more so that Netflix can make up for the lost international revenue. The Hollywood Reporter has a great breakdown here about how tariffs could specifically harm Netflix if you'd like to read more.

And speaking of lost revenue, when times are tough, research shows that time and time again, entertainment is the first thing consumers cut back on. And that could spell very bad news, not only for Netflix, but for streamers across the board. We've known for awhile that streaming just isn't profitable on its own , and needs ads to boost revenue. And with folks cutting back on subscriptions during what may well be an upcoming recession, expect to see higher prices overall and an even bigger push towards ad-supported content.

