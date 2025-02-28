Summary DirecTV offers affordable skinny bundle streaming options under $50/month.

Apple TV+ gains popularity with Severance season 2.

Major blockbusters Daredevil and Andor season 2 are coming to Disney+ this spring.

When it comes to the latest and greatest on streaming, we're pretty passionate here at Pocket-lint. From the best movies to TV shows we can't stop obsessing over , there is a lot of entertainment to love in the streaming era. However, it can be tough to stay up to date with your favorite media, especially with rising prices and a constantly-shifting constellation of apps and services to keep track of.

Enter "The Streaming Scene."

This brand-new weekly column aims to give you a single place to read more about not only the latest and greatest content on streaming, but also keep you up to date on the latest discounts and deals to help you stream for less. This is the first edition, but look forward to this column every Thursday, and as part of our newly launched streaming newsletter on Fridays.

So without further ado, let's talk streaming!

Could the price of streaming finally be coming down?

DirecTV's new skinny bundles could signal a larger shift in the industry

Pocket-lint / DirecTV

2024 was definitely the year of the price hike , with almost every single service from Netflix to YouTube TV increasing the cost of their services. It's no wonder that consumers have been canceling their services en masse in the face of these changes. However, it looks like at least one company has taken note of this consumer behavior, and it might not be who you expect: DirecTV.

In a move seemingly poised to challenge YouTube TV directly, the TV provider has announced several targeted skinny streaming bundles that offer access to a curated list of live, streaming channels as well as access to streaming services all specific to either entertainment, news, or sports. And the price for each of these skinny bundles? Less than $50 a month.

Couple this with increasing discounts on smaller streamers like Peacock and the enduring popularity of the Max, Disney+ and Hulu bundle (which the Wall Street Journal has said has retained 80% of its subscribers since it was introduced last year, a stunning feat in the era of churn), and it looks like these streaming services may finally be ready to reverse course and start offering consumers some real ways to save in the face of rising costs to help keep viewers subscribed for the long haul.

Apple TV+ continues to surge thanks to Severance

Apple finally has must-see TV

Pocket-lint / Apple

Though Apple TV+ has had some buzzy hits in the past like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and For All Mankind, absolutely nothing has hit like Severance season 2. And for good reason. Though the initial season was something of a sleeper hit when it first premiered in 2022, the show steadily built momentum, with Apple wisely making episodes available for free on several occasions through limited-time promotions and syndication on the free-to-watch Roku Channel .

With all this build up, the second season of Severance made a splashy debut on Apple TV+ even beating out Netflix for weekly viewership, and the show has maintained its momentum ever since. With an intriguing plot that deftly weaves together themes of consciousness, grief, work, religion and corporate overreach, Severance is that rare sci-fi show that seemingly has it all. Season 2, for many (myself included), has felt a lot like Lost in its heyday, full of mysteries, hints and clues that point to a much bigger picture with catastrophic implications.

This week's episode, where we finally learn what happened between Mark and Gemma before her "death" and see her move through half a dozen consciousnesses on the hidden testing floor in present day was both compelling in its narrative but horrifying in its implications. If you aren't watching Severance right now, pick up an Apple TV+ subscription and treat yourself to one of the best shows of the decade.

Disney+ gearing up for a blockbuster spring

Pocket-lint / Disney

Though Severance is undoubtedly the show of the moment, get ready to swap your Apple TV+ subscription for Disney+ next month, as some major blockbusters are set to hit the streamer this spring.