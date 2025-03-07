Summary Disney+ scraps long-form animation likely due to Moana's success

Disney+ axes all long-form animation

You can blame the success of Moana 2 for this one

Earlier this week The Hollywood Reporter reported that that Disney has scrapped all plans for a Tiana, a Disney+ animated series, which was set to follow the titular character after the events of 2009's The Princess and the Frog. And unfortunately, this cancelation is part of a broader strategy shift by Walt Disney Animation away from animated long-form content created exclusively for Disney+.

Though I'm personally sad to see the Tiana project scrapped as I'm a huge fan of Princess and the Frog (especially as a hand-drawn animation enthusiast), this move away from content created specifically for Disney+ does make sense, especially in the wake of Moana 2, which was originally conceived as a Disney+ series but was converted into a theatrically-released movie that went on to gross over a billion dollars worldwide. Hopefully, something similar happens with Tiana, as I'd love to see what this project could have been, either as a theatrically-released film, a series of shorts, or something else.

Netflix is spending 18 billion on content this year

And they said they're ready to spend more

During this week's Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference, Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann made the shocking revelation that the streamer was expecting to budget an eye-watering $18 billion in 2025 for new content, adding that Netflix was actually planning to spend more in the future and this number was “not anywhere near a ceiling."

In case you were wondering, this $18 billion content budget for this year is up around 11% from the $16.2 billion spent on content in 2024 per Variety and comes as the streamer is facing increased criticism for its dialogue-heavy films and cheap-looking shows. Perhaps, with more money to spend in 2025 Netflix might cancel one or two fewer shows this year. Then again, they might just spend the extra money on the NFL instead.

The Traitors wraps up its best season yet

A winning reality TV series

