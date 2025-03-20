Summary Apple TV+ losing billions without ads, tough road to profitability

The worst-kept secret in entertainment is that while streaming companies spend a lot of money on programming, these costs are very rarely covered by subscription fees alone. This is why streamers like Netflix, Max , and Disney+ are increasingly trying to make advertising a large part of their business model. And thus far, it has been working, with Netflix specifically seeing some big profit gains following the introduction of its ad-supported plan .

With ads seemingly carrying streaming companies right now, it may not come as much of a surprise to learn that Apple TV+, one of the only major streamers that doesn't offer an ad-supported plan, is losing massive amounts of money, to the tune of a billion dollars a year since its launch in 2019, per Deadline.

And while mega-hit show Severance was recently reported to have helped add 2 million Apple TV+ subscribers in February, it looks like the streamer is still, unfortunately, a long way from profitability on its own. Does this mean we'll see ads on Apple TV+ in the near future ? It seems likely. But with Apple also raking in record profits across its other divisions, the company can afford to bide its time a little bit. But how many billions will it burn before something changes? We'll have to see.

Netflix really wants you to care about gaming

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try....

Netflix has been trying to get into the world of gaming for several years now, and results have proven time and again that this isn't a practical revenue source for the streaming giant. However, the company simply refuses to give up on this initiative. Speaking at a side event at the Game Developers Conference, Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix, re-committed to making Netflix gaming happen, saying "We are not yet the Netflix of games, but that is where we are headed," adding that the streamer is specifically looking to target young people with this initiative.

In order to help with this effort, the streamer announced new game, Spirit Crossing which is described as a "cozy" title that will serve the service’s first MMO offering. It was developed by Spry Fox, one of Netflix’s in-house game studios, and will launch sometime later this year. You can check out the trailer below:

