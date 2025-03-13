Summary Consumers flock ad-supported streaming plans after price hikes to lower costs.

Ad revenue is a significant income source for streamers such as Netflix.

Gaining viewers through free episodes boosts streaming success.

When it comes to the latest and greatest on streaming, we're pretty passionate here at Pocket-lint. From the best movies to TV shows we can't stop obsessing over, there is a lot of entertainment to love in the streaming era. However, it can be tough to stay up to date with your favorite media, especially with rising prices and a constantly-shifting constellation of apps and services to keep track of.

Enter "The Streaming Scene."

This brand-new weekly column aims to give you a single place to read more about not only the latest and greatest content on streaming, but also keep you up to date on the latest discounts and deals to help you stream for less. This is the first edition, but look forward to this column every Thursday, and as part of our newly launched streaming newsletter on Fridays.

So without further ado, let's talk streaming!

Consumers flocking to cheaper ad-supported plans in the wake of price hikes

The plan to get streamers to watch more commercials seems to be working

It's no secret that one of the big motivators behind the incessant streaming price hikes we've seen over the past few months was to get consumers so fed up with high prices that they moved down to ad-supported plans. And while you might be asking yourself why streamers would even want consumers to pay less for their product in the first place, the truth is, they don't.

This move actually turns paying subscribers from customers into the product being sold.

When consumers watch ads, streaming services get paid by advertisers. And that money has been increasing exponentially in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, Netflix reported that its revenue rose 16% to $10.2 billion in 2024, largely thanks to ad revenue growth, which doubled over the previous year. So even though Netflix might like it if you paid $25 a month to stream Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Cobra Kai, if you opt for the $8 per month ad-plan, and watch for just a few hours a week, you'll likely be making Netflix a lot more money in the long run than those paying more than triple for the highest tier of the service. And with Netflix spending more money on content than ever , they're undoubtedly banking on your eyeballs, bringing them as many dollars as possible.

And of course, Netflix isn't the only streamer to raise prices while offering more attractive ad-supported tiers. Max, Disney+, Paramount+ and Peacock all offer ad-supported tiers that have been surging in popularity. In fact, The Streamable reports that 55% percent of new streaming subscriptions purchased last year were ad-based tiers, a jump of 12% from the previous year. So even though ad-based streaming tiers may be universally hated, they're also undeniably popular, which means streamers will invest even more in pushing as many people as they can to these tiers and showing every subscriber as many ads as they can.

Disney+ copies Apple TV+ by releasing episodes of Andor for free before season 2

It's actually a good strategy

Disney