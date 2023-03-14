Samsung's foldable phones have come a long way and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are the company's best yet, but there's always room for improvement. A new leak suggests that's exactly what we are going to get with the 2023 refreshes.

According to that leak, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are on course for a first - they'll feature dust resistance for the first time in a foldable phone, with Samsung looking for an IP67 rating to prove it.

SamMobile reports that one Twitter leaker says that the new phone will make use of the rumoured raindrop hinge to make the internals less likely to come a cropper thanks to a little bit of dust. That's because the new hinge will make for a gap-free design, something that will not only make for a more attractive product but also ensure that it won't be beaten by debris.

The same leaker goes on to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S23+, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature an "upgraded 12MP main sensor." That would be a disappointment for some, especially as other phones continue to ramp up the megapixel count.

Samsung isn't expected to announce the new phones until much later in 2023, but the leaks continue to appear as we get ever closer to that happening. The next big thing could well come from Google, however, with the company expected to announce the Pixel Fold as soon as Google I/O in May.