If you're hanging on for Samsung to announce the Galaxy Watch 6 we might have some news for you. We can't tell you when the watch will be announced but we might be able to give you an idea of what might go inside it.

Specifically, a new leak appears to offer some insight into what batteries Samsung intends to put into the Galaxy Watch 6.

We say batteries because there are two - one for the smaller and one for the larger Galaxy Watch 6 models. The new batteries were spotted on a South Korean regulatory website by the Samsung watchers at GalaxyClub.nl. The entries appear to confirm that there will be two batteries in use under the model numbers EB-BR935ABY and EB-BR945ABY. The first of those will be used for the 40mm version of the watch which itself has the modern number SM-R93x. The second one is of course for the larger 44mm version which will be sold with the model number SM-R94x.

As for the capacities of these two batteries, the smaller of the two will have an advertised capacity of 300mAh and a rated capacity of 295mAh. To put that into perspective, the two numbers for the Galaxy Watch 5 were 284mAh and 276 mAh, respectively.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6's battery has an advertised capacity of 425mAh and a rated capacity of 412mAh. That isn't all that far off the 410mAh and 397mAh figures of the Galaxy Watch 5.

This of course suggests that there will be bigger batteries in this year's watches, but that doesn't necessarily mean that we can expect better battery life and longer between charges. Samsung could intend to add a new sensor, faster chip, or some other feature that will require more battery capacity to keep the watch ticking along.

We're still a ways away from Samsung announcing the Galaxy Watch 6 of course, but we may well see more information leak before anything is made official. That's likely to happen much later in 2023, so plenty of time yet.