Buyers of the next big thing to come out of Samsung's smartwatch department can expect it to literally be a big thing, according to a new report.

Samsung is said to be hard at work getting the Galaxy Watch 6 ready for release, and a new leak suggests that the smartwatch will have a bigger, better display than the Galaxy Watch 5 that it will replace in the lineup.

Bigger and better display

That's according to a tweet by leaker Ice Universe which claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will have an increased display size of 1.47 inches. That would be a notable bump over the existing 1.4 inches of the rest of the Galaxy Watch lineup. It could also be a particularly big deal if you're someone who looked at the previous models and wished that they were just a tad bigger.

But the increased screen real estate doesn't mean that the quality of the image will get any worse, thankfully. The same leak claims that Samsung will also be increasing the screen's resolution, ensuring that a nice and crisp image will be enjoyed by all.

The leaker went on to say that they're talking about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, a watch that SamMobile believes will have a rotating bezel along with the usual array of sensors and gizmos; an accelerometer, ECG, GPS, heart rater sensor, barometer, sleep tracker, and more. A blood pressure monitoring function is also thought to be included.

As for other capabilities, we can expect a cellular model to also be made available while contactless payments mean NFC will also be part of the setup.

As for when this will all be released, we don't know for certain. But based on the announcement and release dates of past Galaxy Watches we're fairly confident that we can expect something to happen in August 2023.