Samsung appears to be hard at work on a Galaxy Tab S9 to replace the Galaxy Tab S8 from 2022 and a new report suggests that buyers of the new tablet can expect a bigger battery than previous models.

The unannounced tablet has been spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website which appears to confirm what battery will be used when the Galaxy Tab S9 is made official later this year.

Spotted by ITHome, the Galaxy Tab S9 appears to be using a battery carrying the model number EB-BX716ABY. That's a part that has a rated battery capacity of 8,160mAh which might suggest a typical battery capacity of anything up to 8,500mAh.

If that's the case then the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a bigger battery than either the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S7 which both had a battery with a rated capacity of 7,760mAh and a typical value of 8,000mAh.

Quite how Samsung intends to fit that bigger battery into the Galaxy Tab S9 remains to be seen. Bigger batteries normally mean making the overall device larger, either by giving it a bigger display or making the tablet thicker to accommodate the extra power. The previous tablets in this line had a display of 11 inches when measured diagonally, so we'll have to wait to see if that's what we get this time around as well.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to be joined by two other tablets in the same lineup, namely the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All three models are expected to benefit from 5G connectivity, although Wi-Fi-only models will also be available for those who don't want to be able to use their tablets while on the go.

As for availability and pricing, we're obviously unsure about both points right now. However, there's an expectation that the tablets will be announced around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later in 2023.