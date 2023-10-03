Key Takeaways Samsung has released two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, offering affordable options with attractive features like 90Hz refresh rates and IP68 water resistance.

The Apple iPad might rule the roost when it comes to tablets but that doesn't mean that there aren't alternatives to be had. Now there are two more, and they're viable options at that. Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

The new tablets are 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch tablets respectively and both have plenty to offer for the potential tablet owner who doesn't want to spend thousands on something to take notes, watch the odd TV show, and maybe play a game here and there. And they even come in some pretty cool colors to boot.

90Hz refresh rates, IP68 water resistance, and more

Samsung announced the new products alongside the Galaxy S23 FE phone and budget Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, but there's only one place to start if you're in the market for a new tablet. And there are two to choose from.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus offer much the same feature set including a 90Hz refresh rate that adapts to what's being displayed on-screen automatically across those 10.9- and 12.4-inch displays. They also come with large batteries with support for fast charging so as to give owners up to 20 hours of video playback time from a single charge. You'll also get 5G support and a microSD card slot, too. Not to mention IP68 water resistance, something you don't see on a tablet every day.

Getting into the nitty-gritty, there's a fingerprint scanner in the power button and a Samsung Exynos 1380 CPU backed up by an Arm Mali G68 GPU. Choose the Tab S9 FE Plus and you'll get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Choose the base 128GB model and you'll only get 8GB of RAM, however. Going for the smaller display? You'll get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There are cameras, too. Both come with 12-megapixel selfie cameras and 8-megapixel main cameras but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus gains an additional 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well, so that's something to keep in mind if you're unsure about which tablet is best for you.

Both tablets support the S Pen and you'll get one in the box, while prices start at $449.99 in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender. Sales begin on 10 October.