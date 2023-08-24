Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a flat display instead of a curved one, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

The move to a flat screen may appeal to S Pen users and those who dislike the edge curve, but it may disappoint some.

Other expected features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and options for Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Samsung Exynos 2400 processors.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might still be a few months away but that is never going to stop the leaks from happening. They've started to ramp up of late with the most recent suggesting that buyers of the next big thing from Samsung will notice something's a bit different about its display.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra that arrived earlier this year features a slightly curved display, although it's nothing compared to the Edge devices of yesteryear. Still, there's a definite curve to be found - a curve that, we're now told, won't be present on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Going flat next time out

This latest information comes via X leaker Ice Universe, someone who has built up a reputation as a reliable purveyor of pre-release information for this kind of thing. After sharing the dimensions of the supposed Galaxy S24 Ultra's display and overall size, they believe that the new phone will have a flat display rather than the curved one we're so familiar with.

However, they did urge caution when putting too much faith into these figures - they could be subject to change.

Assuming the figures are correct, however, the 79mm width is thought to be the smoking gun in terms of the lack of a curved display.

The move to a flat screen is one that will likely be well received by those who make heavy use of the S Pen, while some have simply never really gotten on with that edge curve. Samsung will never please everyone, though, so we can expect there to be plenty of disappointment as well.

Other features that we're expecting from the new flagship phone include a 200-megapixel primary camera as well as a 50-megapixel telephoto 10x optical zoom camera. The ultrawide and selfie cameras are both expected to feature 12-megapixel sensors.

In terms of processing, some models will reportedly use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while others will have Samsung's own Exynos 2400 inside. There's also talk of up to 16GB of RAM for those choosing the top-end 1TB of storage.