Those looking to get their hands on a brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 device are likely to have to pay more than they expected if a new report turns out to be accurate.

Samsung is expected to announce the new lineup of Galaxy S23 phones on 1 February with handsets set to be made available to buy shortly afterwards. But buying them is set to cost more than some might expect, with prices increasing by as much as $200.

That's according to a new report by 9to5Google which claims that prices leaked in Australia show some notable bumps.

"Pricing information from Australia for the Galaxy S23 series seen by 9to5Google suggests that the base Galaxy S23 in its 128GB variant will cost AUS $1,350," the outlet says. "The 256GB model would then cost $1,450, with Galaxy S23+ starting at $1,650, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,950."

Based on those numbers 9to5Google believes that Samsung is set to increase prices in the United States as well, possibly elsewhere too. However, it's always difficult to try and figure out prices internationally based on just one local dataset. as the report notes, Australian phones will lack mmWave 5G support which those sold in the US will have. With that in mind, it's thought that prices could increase by around $200 in some markets. What that will work out to in GBP and euros remains to be seen.

Thankfully, with that 1 February announcement just around the corner, we won't have to wait too long to know what's going on with 100% certainty. But the idea of a price bump is never a good one - especially at a time when global inflation is causing headaches for many people and buying a new flagship phone might be low on the list of priorities.

However, one thing to remember is that the price increase might have at least some merit. "Of course, the one thing to keep in mind here is that, in most cases, Samsung is also doubling the base storage of these smartphones to 256GB," the report notes.