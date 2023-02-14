The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has proven so popular in South Korea that it's broken pre-order records.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup has proven popular since it was announced in early February. In fact, it's so popular that it's reportedly broken South Korean pre-order records.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 lineup during an Unpacked event on 1 February and since then South Koreans appear to have been desperate to get their hands on one of its three phones; the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Sam News 24 reports that local media has domestic Galaxy S23 pre-orders setting a record of 1.09 million units. That's the most Galaxy S series pre-orders ever placed in the country. What's more, people are willing to pay for the very best model as well.

Numbers show that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel camera was enough of a draw to account for 60% of the overall pre-orders. The Galaxy S23 made up almost a quarter, with the Galaxy S23+ only selling enough to make up the remaining 15%.

It's reported that the previous record was from last year's Galaxy S22 lineup which managed to sell around 1,017,000 units in the eight-day pre-order period from 14 February to 21 February of 2022.

These numbers pale in comparison to the overall record holder, though. That was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 which managed to pre-sell a whopping 1.38 million units.

It's easy to see why the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the most popular phone, of course. That whopping 200-megapixel camera was always going to cause a stir, and the inclusion of the S Pen shouldn't be discounted. As for the entire lineup, high-end components like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will surely have helped people get excited about the new phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with the biggest display of the lineup, weighing in at 6.8 inches with a variable refresh rate that goes from 1Hz to 120Hz. The other models only go down to 48Hz but have the same peak 120Hz refresh rate.