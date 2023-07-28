After months of rumours about whether or not Samsung is indeed working on a new Fan Edition version of the popular Galaxy S23 lineup, we now know that it absolutely is. And it would appear that someone is already using it.

We'd already seen renders of the rumoured Galaxy S23 FE and rumors pointed to it being just around the corner. Now the phone has leaked again and this time in real life — including a photo of the thing. If you were dubious about the existence of a Galaxy S23 FE, you need not be any longer.

Certification snafu

As it turns out, someone at the Wireless Power Consortium has been testing the Galaxy S23 FE to make sure that all is well. That outfit is the one responsible for things like wireless charging standards and it looks like it's had one of Samsung's latest phones in-hand long enough to take a photo and put it on its website, as spotted by Slashleaks.

The page is still live at the time of writing and confirms that the phone is indeed called the "Galaxy S23FE" and that it was registered on 26 July. But perhaps what's most interesting is the photo that's posted alongside those details because it appears to confirm what we'd already been told to expect — something more akin to the Galaxy A54 than the Galaxy S23.

Wireless Power Consortium / Pocket-lint

As for the Galaxy S23 FE's specifications, that obviously isn't something that's mentioned here. However, the smart money right now is on there being an Exynos 2200 chipset rather than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is a disappointment for some. It'll likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Power will be handled by a 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging, assuming previous rumours are accurate. In terms of cameras, we're expecting three of them with the most interesting one being a 50-megapixel main shooter.

There's no hard timeframe for when the Galaxy S23 FE will be announced right now, but it looks increasingly likely that we should expect something relatively soon. There was the chance for Samsung to announce it during Samsung Unpacked earlier this week, but for whatever reason it chose not to. It might simply have decided that the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and a pair of Galaxy Watch 6 models were enough for most people in one day.