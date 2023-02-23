The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to be getting a cheaper chip, missing out on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung's budget-oriented Galaxy S23 FE could be about to miss out on one of the biggest features of the other models in the lineup, according to a new report.

Samsung saw fit to give the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip to ensure that the phones aren't left wanting for performance. But the Galaxy S23 FE could be about to miss out on that chip entirely.

Korean tipster @OreXda believes that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have to make do with something a little older, namely the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

It's still early days for these Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leaks so we should likely start to see more in the coming weeks and months. The phone isn't expected to be ready for release until much later in the year which means there is plenty of time for more details to pop up before this thing is made official.

Samsung's FE, or so-called Fan Edition models, are built to offer the same kinds of features as the original Galaxy S23 models but with tweaks that allow it to be sold at a cheaper price point. That's likely where the move to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip comes from, giving Samsung a little more wriggle room in terms of retail price and margin.

The current FE model is the Galaxy S21 FE, which means that those buying the next one can expect plenty of improvements. The Galaxy S21 FE uses an Exynos 2100 processor - notable because Samsung chose to eschew its in-house chips across the entire Galaxy S23 lineup this year.

The rest of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is now available to buy with all three models proving popular among buyers as well as those who have reviewed them.