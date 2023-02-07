The Realme GT 3 looks set to get the same 240W fast charging that is coming to the Realme GT Neo 5.

It doesn't look like the Realme GT Neo 5 will be the only new phone that will feature 240W fast charging, with a new leak suggesting that the Realme GT 3 will also charge insanely quickly.

We'd already been getting pretty excited about what Realme thinks the 240W speeds of the GT Neo 5 do to charging times but now it looks like the GT 3 will get the same high-speed power-up capabilities.

A new leak by @OnLeaks appears to show the retail packaging for the unannounced phone, including a badge that clearly says that it will include 240W support.

Beyond the box the tweet doesn't tell us anything else of note, but 91mobiles does add some important context - there will likely be 150W and 240W versions of the Realme GT 3.

If that sounds like a familiar game plan, it's because it is. The Realme GT Neo 5 is going a similar route, putting a larger battery in the model that charges more slowly. That gives buyers the option of choosing a battery that lasts longer on a single charge, or a battery that can be charged more quickly.

In terms of other specifications, the Realme GT 3 hasn't really leaked all that much. However, its likely position towards the flagship budget end of the market should mean some sort of Qualcomm Snapdragon chip but we'll need some more leaks - or an official announcement - before we can be certain.

As for the Realme GT Neo 5, that's supposed to be announced at an event on 9 February so it's possible we will learn more about that GT 3 at the same time. Let's hope that we do, because right now we're a little light on details.