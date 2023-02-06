Realme is set to officially unveil its 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition phone on 10 February and its social media channels continue to hype it up. Thanks to the Realme India Twitter account we now know what kinds of software customisations the phone will have to offer.

We already knew that Realme had tweaked the design of this special 10 Pro phone to add the famous Coca-Cola branding and dual-colour get up, but now we have a better feel for what the company is doing on the software side as well.

The tweet confirms that we can expect Coca-Cola themed custom app icons as well as new ringtones, not to mention custom animations and sound effects. We get to see some of that in an image shared as part of the tweet below and while the look won't be for everyone, neither will the phone itself. If you're someone who likes the idea of a red and black phone with Coca-Cola plastered on its rear, you're going to like these icons.

Probably. At least you can always (presumably?) get rid of them if you want to.

On the inside, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is expected to have a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh ate and Full HD+ resolution. A massive 108-megapixel rear camera will handle most photos, while a 2-megapixel macro camera will join it. Up front, a 16-megapixel camera will be in charge of selfie duty.

Other key specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and up to 8GB of RAM while storage is expected to be 128GB.

We'll of course get confirmation of all of this at that 10 February unveiling, too.