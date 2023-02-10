The leaks were true and now it's here - the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition really is as cool as we'd hoped.

After more than a few leaks here and there, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is now officially here. And boy does it look just as good as we'd hoped.

We'd been hearing about a potential Coca-Cola-inspired phone for a little while and Realme has now confirmed that it is in fact a special version of the existing Realme 10 Pro. There are plenty of Coca-Cola tweaks here and there, and they go way beyond that rather stunning rear as well.

Let's start with the basics. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will be available in India from 14 February 2022 with pricing at Rs 20,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, and on the outside is a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness, as pointed out by MySmartPrice.

In terms of cameras, the main one is a 108-megapixel shooter while a 2-megapixel portrait sensor is also part of the configuration. Up front, selfies are handled by the 16-megapixel camera. The rest of the boring stuff includes a 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who remember them.

But what we're all really here for is the Coca-Cola stuff, right? And it doesn't disappoint.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition comes filled with specially redesigned app icons as well as bubbly notifications and a Coca-Cola ringtone. But the real magic happens when you take a photo because that's when you hear the custom shutter sound. Because that sounds like a bottle of Coca-Cola being opened and we might have to get one of these things for that reason alone.

So there we have it. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has precisely the right amount of whimsy for our liking. If you're tired of phones all looking the same and happen to be in India, this might be one worth checking out.