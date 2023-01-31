Will there be a second season of The Queen's Gambit? Pocket-lint answers this and all your burning questions.

Fans of the popular Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit were excited when a tweet shared by Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter account hinted at the possibility of a second season.

The tweet, which read "The Queen's Gambit Season 2," was up for mere minutes before it was taken down, and Taylor-Joy later wrote on her Instagram story: “My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!" But, of course, screenshots live on, and now rumours of a new season are at an all-time high. But don't get too worked up. According to Variety, an unnamed source close to Taylor-Joy has said there is no truth to the tweet. Still, excitement around the show continues.

The Queen's Gambit season 2: What we know

The Queen's Gambit follows the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Taylor-Joy) as she enters an international chess tournament dominated by men and rises to the top. The limited series premiered in 2020 and quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched original programs, with over 62 million households tuning in to watch in its first 28 days. It was a massive hit for Netflix, going on to win 11 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited Series. The success of the series has created buzz around its potential for a second season.

However, executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg recently confirmed to Deadline that there will be no continuation for the show. It is a limit series after all. In a discussion, the pair behind the hit series suggested they feel like they have already told the story and worry that any further attempts to continue the story would ruin what they have already accomplished. Despite this, Frank, Holberg, and Taylor-Joy are committed to collaborating on a new project. The three have suggested they are eager to find another story to bring to life.

Fans of The Queen's Gambit were excited by Taylor-Joy's recent tweet that hinted at a second season. But it turned out to be a hack, and despite no official confirmation, the success of the limited series and the desire of the cast and producers to collaborate on a new project seems to be keeping hope alive for more of Beth Harmon's story.

Netflix has not confirmed a second season of The Queen's Gambit, let alone announced a release date. However, In a 2021 interview with Indie Wire, Taylor-Joy expressed her surprise at the demand for a second season and said that, while there had been no discussion of a follow-up, "Never say 'never' in Hollywood". The actress also shared her thoughts on what she'd like to see for her character, Beth, in the future, saying, "It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down".

The Queen's Gambit season 2: Trailers

Creating The Queen’s Gambit | Netflix

There are no trailers for the second season, as it hasn't even been green-lit yet. But you can watch a trailer for the first season here and a behind-the-scenes look at the show above.

The Queen's Gambit season 2: How to catch up

Should Netflix ever release a second season of The Queen's Gambit, then be sure to watch the first season. It's streaming on Netflix.

The Queen's Gambit season 2: Rumours

30 January 2023 - The Queen's Gambit Season 2 tweet

Anya Taylor-Joy's Twitter account was hacked and tweeted "The Queen's Gambit Season 2." The post was deleted within 10 minutes, causing rumors of a second season despite executive producers previously denying the possibility.