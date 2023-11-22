Sony might have just launched a brand-new version of the PlayStation 5, dubbed the PS5 Slim, but with its launch so recent, it's unsurprisingly not getting much discount joy this Black Friday.

However, the PlayStation in general, remains one of our top recommendations for gamers -- whether experienced, professional, or entry-level -- and there are some solid deals to be had both in the US and in the UK this holiday season. While the deals and bundles may look a bit different, we think they're definitely still worth the investment for yourself or the gamer in your life. We took a look at both and combed through the best options so you don't have to. Let's get into it.

PlayStation Black Friday savings in the US: Deals on the PS5 Slim

While Sony has yet to take the standard PS5 below $400 in the US (at least not yet), there's still some great bundles on the brand new PS5 Slim with some of the hottest games on the market right now as well.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim $499 $560 Save $61 First up is a bundle that comes with the superb Marvel's Spider-Man 2, our runner-up for Game of the Year 2023 - this is a fantastic title to get at no extra cost with your console. $499 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

If you're more of a shooter fan, there's an alternative bundle at the exact same price tag and from basically all the same online stores, so it's very much up to you which you pick.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim The other option is the latest Call of Duty - it's Modern Warfare 3, with a bunch of remastered multiplayer maps and a Zombies mode that I literally cannot stop playing, once again bundled at no extra cost with the PS5 Slim. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

That leaves you with a pretty simple choice - and since the US isn't seeing any major discounts on the standard PS5 for now, these are the best two options you have if you're Stateside.

Of course, Black Friday is always a bit of a hectic affair, and it's perfectly possible that Sony is saving up its US deals to release them on the day itself, so if you're committed to saving as much as possible on a PS5 it could be worth waiting until the weekend to see what comes around when Black Friday itself is fully underway.

Standard Play Station 5 deal: A no-brainer for UK shoppers

In the UK, there's a superb main reduction on the original launch design of the PS5, a little bigger and with about 150GB less space on its SSD, but otherwise identical in power and capabilities to the more recent PS5 Slim.

Sony PlayStation 5 In the UK, the PS5 is down to just £390, from its regular price of £480 - that's the sort of discount that you wait for Black Friday to see, eh? £390 at PlayStation UK - save £90

If you're in the UK, then, don't hesitate - this is the best price we've ever seen for a new PS5, and the fact that it's direct from Sony means you're getting a seriously excellent deal.

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice