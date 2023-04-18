Swedish carmaker Polestar has announced its latest electric vehicle (EV) and this one's a rather lovely performance SUV coupe the likes of which you're unlikely to have come across before.

We were already big fans of the Polestar 2 of course, and the world isn't short of an electric SUV these days what with the Volvo XC40 Recharge and others already bombing around our roads. But the Polestar 4 is something different. For starters, it doesn't have a rear window.

You read that right.

The Polestar 4 - one fewer window but one more screen

We'll get to that screen and the lack of a window in a minute. First, the other stuff.

Polestar announced the Polestar 4 via a press release in which we learn that the SUV will see "more circular and low-carbon materials replace traditional solutions." That's a fancy way of saying that the parts that go into the Polestar 4 will be better for the planet than other cars. Components inside the car are more easily recycled thanks to the fact certain ones are produced from the same base material. There's also a tailored knit textile material used in the cabin that consists of 100% recycled PET. There's even animal welfare-secured Nappa leather in there.

Polestar

Carpets? Inlay carpets are made using recycled PET and floor carpets are made using ECONYL, something that apparently includes reclaimed fishing nets. The more you know.

That's all good stuff of course, but what about performance?

Fast and rangey

Well, the Polestar 4 isn't going to be slow if that's what you were asking. The Polestar 4 promises a 0-62 run of just 3.6 seconds, while the maximum power output is rated for 544hp. On top of that, the 102kWh battery that comes in the long-range versions should be good for plenty of miles - around 350 of them depending on the model you go for.

Polestar

Charging is handled by up to 200kW DC and 22kW AC charging and a heat pump is fitted as standard.

Plenty of tech to go around

You might not expect mirrors and windows to come up here, but here we are. Remember that rear window that Polestar says we don't need? That's because there's a camera that promises a wider viewing angle than would normally be possible via that window. It's built into the rear-view mirror and yes, there's a way to disable it so you can see the kids fighting in the back when you need to.

That's just the start, by the way. The infotainment system is powered by Android Automotive and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform via a massive 15.4-inch display. Drivers will have access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. "Naturally, Apple CarPlay is included," says Polestar. Naturally indeed - try telling that to the buyers of GM EVs after the American outfit said it wouldn't be putting CarPlay in its cars moving forward.

Polestar

There's more. a 10.2-inch driver display is mounted ahead of the steering wheel while a 14.7-inch HUD projection will make sure that drivers keep their eyes on the road.

If all of that sounds like your cup of tea — and it should — you can look forward to paying around £55,000 / $60,000 / €60,000 for the base model once it goes on sale. A launch is planned in early 2024 we're told. You can learn even more over on the Polestar 4 website.