Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, a new limited edition collection has been announced by the company. The 30th Anniversary Collection is comprised of a PS1-inspired PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and yes, even a PlayStation 5 Pro.

This is easily one of the most broad collections seen across the PS5 generation. Spanning consoles and peripherals, Sony is putting all of its chips on nostalgia. Anecdotally, it’s working as fans are celebrating this nostalgic-infused collection. For those looking to purchase a piece from the collection, preorders begin on September 26th. The launch has yet to be announced but PlayStation’s 30th anniversary is December 3rd, making it a tantalizing date to celebrate the product launch. Pricing for each bundle and device has yet to be announced.

PS5 Pro gets some love on the 30th anniversary

The recently announced premium hardware is receiving the PS1 colorway treatment

Announced last week, the PS5 Pro is arriving on November 7th for $699. Despite having its own moment in the spotlight, PlayStation is folding it into the 30th Anniversary Collection alongside the PS5 Digital Edition. Of everything announced in the 30th Anniversary Collection, the PS5 Pro model will be the rarest and most sought-after by fans. PlayStation is only manufacturing 12,300 units worldwide. Each PS5 Pro model will have its series unit number printed on the “ribs” of the console cover.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle also ships with a vertical stand, a charging station, and a DualSense Edge controller. Everything available as part of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle comes with the PS1-themed design. The classic gray colorway coats the body of the console and DualSense Edge. Both pieces of hardware also feature a classic PlayStation logo with original colors. The bottom of the PS5 Pro console cover also features a 30th Anniversary stamp. The touchpad of the DualSense Edge also features small “30” etchings alongside the PlayStation face button symbols.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition, PlayStation Portal and DualSense availability

PlayStation is covering the full spectrum of devices, including the PlayStation Portal

As mentioned, the base PS5 Slim Digital Edition is also getting the 30th Anniversary Collection treatment. While featuring the same PS1-themed design and logo, it appears as though this model will be more widely manufactured. The console does release with a matching disc drive console cover. However, you’ll still have to purchase the attachable disc drive if you want to use physical media. This version comes with the standard DualSense controller, vertical stand and some lovely cable ties inspired by the PlayStation’s symbols.

Something I’m personally delighted to see, a 30th Anniversary Collection-themed PlayStation Portal is launching. The local streaming device from PlayStation has become a tentpole device in the PS5 ecosystem. Alongside the PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundles, players can pre-order the handheld. It also features the same gray pallet with the iconic Sacred Symbols on the face buttons.

Will nostalgia move the needle for PS5 Pro?

Pricing for PS5 Pro was met with some pushback but this bundle could sway buyers

We unfortunately don't have confirmation of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle as of the time of writing. The base version is confirmed to be $699, a hefty price for an all-digital console without a disc drive or even a vertical stand. Naturally, some players were shocked by PlayStation's aggressive pricing model, putting a premium on hardware improvements like an upgraded GPU and PSSR.

PlayStation is shipping the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle with most of the high-end bells and whistles a player would need (ie: the vertical stand and DualSense Edge). Assuming that customers may get a bit of a price break when purchasing the bundle versus the PS5 Pro and accessories a la carte, some players may be swayed. This holiday season, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle could be that purchase where players go all-in on the high-end system and peripherals. Sure, it's not catered toward casual players. However, if you're a die-hard fan of the brand and want the best hardware model to play games, this is the clear avenue to go down.