Key Takeaways The Penguin series is a spinoff from The Batman II originally planned by Matt Reeves.

Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot will also appear in The Batman II, set for theaters in 2026.

New trailer introduces characters like Sofia Falcone and Salvatore Maroni in a power struggle in Gotham.

The wait is almost over for the eight-episode Warner Bros. Television/DC Studios drama The Penguin, which will debut this September. At a recent panel discussing the upcoming series fans were able to learn more about what they can expect from this series, how it connects to the larger Reeves-verse, and even get a first look at some very important characters who will be debuting as part of this series.

The Penguin Release Date September 19, 2024 Cast Colin Farrell See at HBO Max

The road to The Batman II

New details revealed about the Reeves-verse

Warner Media

Matt Reeves's 2022 hit The Batman was never meant to be a standalone film and at the panel dedicated to The Penguin today it was revealed that much of what happens in The Penguin was actually going to be a part of the sequel Reeves initially had in mind. However, bosses at Max were looking for a spinoff series idea, and so the original plan for the Batman sequel film was scrapped in favor of The Penguin TV series. However, this definitely won't be the last we see of Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot as Reeves says that he will still be a part of The Batman II, which is still being written, and is currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2026.

A new trailer gives us a first look at key new characters

The denizens of Gotham are gathering

At the close of the panel, Max dropped a new trailer that gives fans a first look at Cristin Milioti as Carmine Falcone's daughter Sofia, who was recently released from Arkham Asylum and looks to partner with Cobblepot to seize power in Gotham following her father's death. The trailer also showcases Clancy Brown as fellow crime boss Salvatore Maroni, who Batman fans will surely recognize as an important figure from Bruce Wayne's past.

The Penguin will premiere on Thursday, September 19, 2024 on both HBO and Max.