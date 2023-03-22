After more than a few leaks, Oppo has now taken the wraps off of the Pad 2, its latest tablet and another attempt for an Android tablet to truly compete with the iPad.

Whether or not that last bit will happen will depend on a couple of things. The first is availability, and while the Oppo Pad 2 is now on sale in China and there could be a launch in India sooner or later, all bets are off in terms of a global launch.

We'll get to that global launch in a minute. But first, here's what Chinese buyers can expect from the Oppo Pad 2.

If you're familiar with the OnePlus Pad then this new tablet will be instantly familiar. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The thing starts at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage however, so you don't need to go all the way to the high-end model if you don't want to.

When using the Oppo Pad 2 you'll be looking at a screen that measures 11.61 inches and is actually an IPS LCD part with a peak brightness of 500 nites. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, with MySmartPrice noting that the aspect ratio is 7:5. There's also support for Dolby Vision and 10-bit colour as well.

Moving inside, there's that Dimensity 9000 chip of course, while the aforementioned RAM is the LPDDR5 variety while UFS 3.1 storage is what stores all of those bits and bytes. Android 13 comes pre-installed with Color OS 13 sitting atop it.

Staying inside for a moment, we have a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Charging is handled by the ubiquitous USB-C connector, while Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and Wi-Fi 6 round out the main connectivity specifications.

Cameras? It has some, starting with a 13-megapixel rear shooter and ending with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Neither is particularly exciting, with the former good for 4K video and the latter only offering 1080p at 30fps.

Now, back to that global availability. Some early Geekbench scores already point to there being another version of the Oppo Pad 2 that uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip rather than MediaTek's Dimensity 9000. That's likely to be the global version of this same tablet, but again, details are hard to come by. Hopefully that'll change sooner rather than later.

Buying in China? The Oppo Pad 2 starts at 2,999 Yuan, or around £355 or $435 at the current exchange rates.