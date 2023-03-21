Oppo has finally unveiled the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro after weeks of leaks and both phones are pretty much what we'd been told to expect based on past rumours. Both phones replace the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro respectively.

The Oppo Find X6 is the base model as was expected and it has a few differences when compared to the flagship Find X6 Pro as a result. That isn't to say that it doesn't have plenty to offer, because from the specs sheet alone, it definitely does.

Starting with the Find X6, Oppo's phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip inside as well as UFS 4.0 flash storage and LPDDR5X RAM. Both should ensure speedy performance when moving data around like installing apps and whatnot.

Oppo

You'll also find support for a dual-SIM setup, while the usual array of network connectivity includes 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Oppo seems very keen to tell everyone how quickly the phone will switch between modes as well, suggesting that those who move from one type of network to another won't be left with stalled media playback and downloads.

In terms of display, the Find X6 sports a 6.74-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 94%. Cameras? The Find X6 has wide, ultrawide, and telephoto options all ready for the budding photographer. The use of the MariSilicon X ISP should ensure some good-looking photos as well.

Those cameras include a trio of 50-megapixel sensors while that telephoto option is a telescope affair with a 6x hybrid zoom. Oppo says it's going to be great at taking 4K video, but we'll be the judges of that. We're told to expect "breakthrough" low-light performance as well.

The Find X6 Pro has (almost) the same camera array alongside a larger 6.82-inch 1440p AMOLED display that's fitted with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop resistance and has a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. IP68 water resistance is of course also offered.

Where the cameras differ is the Find X6 Pro's use of a different image sensor on the wide-angle lens that allows for what Oppo says is the largest photosensitive sensor area of any smartphone camera. The ultrawide benefits from a similar tweak. As for selfies, they'll be taken by a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Find X6 Pro also gets an upgraded chip in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There's support for 100W SuperVOOC charging via a 5,000mAh battery as well, so you won't be left wanting for power. 50W wireless charging is present and correct for those who hate wires.

As for colorways, the Find X6 will be offered in Green, Gold, and Black while the Pro model gets Brown, Green, and Black options. The latter will come in 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB configurations, while a 12GB+256GB version will be offered in only Black and Green for reasons unknown.

All of this is what buyers in China and India can expect, of course. There's no word yet on international availability and pricing.