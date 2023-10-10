OontZ Angle 3 $22 $40 Save $18 This best-selling speaker offers big savings when you snag it for nearly half-off during the Prime Big Deal Days event. It was a bargain to begin with, so music lovers should grab one while it lasts. $22 at Amazon

With Prime Big Deal Days upon us, now is the best time to grab excellent products at huge discounts. The list of deals is ripe with some of the top-selling, top-rated tech products on the market - and the OontZ Angle 3 is one of them.

This compact speaker is a favorite for hikers and active music listeners, with a robust build and a loud sound. Typically costing around $40, it's marked down to almost half the usual price, so it's very nearly a two-for-the-price-of-one deal.

Why should you buy the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker on Prime Day?

There are tons of portable speakers out there, but the OontZ Angle 3 does everything right. It's small, but the volume and bass response sound like something out of a high-powered speaker system. And even when you crank up the volume to its limits, the audio quality retains a crisp, clear sound. That's why it's perfect for both impromptu parties and solo listening, and the angled design helps project the vibes up and around instead of directly at your feet. It also has a Bluetooth range of about 100 feet, letting you dance and roam about while your favorite music fills the space.

Most importantly, the IPX5 water resistance and 10-hour battery time make it an adventure-ready device that doesn't quit on hikes, camping trips, yoga sessions, and anywhere else the truly wireless design can take you. The OontZ Angle 3 is one of the highest-rated portable speakers on the market for a reason, so the slashed price tag is a no-brainer.